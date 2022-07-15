Kim Kardashian Visits SKKN's Times Square Billboard With Daughters North and Chicago

Watch : Kim Kardashian Poses With All 4 Kids on Tropical Getaway

Kim Kardashian latest trip to New York City included a very special stop with her daughters North and Chicago West.

The beauty mogul enjoyed her own version of take your daughters to work day during her recent NYC visit. Kim and two of her kids, stopped by Times Square to check out the billboards for her new skincare brand, SKKN. The Kardashians star shared a pair of photos from the moment on her Instagram Stories on July 15.

In the first snap, North, 9, and Chicago, 4, are smiling wide with a billboard with Kim's face behind them. The second pic sees North pointing over to another billboard, this one featuring products from her mom's collection.