Kim Kardashian Visits SKKN's Times Square Billboard With Daughters North and Chicago

Kim Kardashian latest trip to New York City included a very special stop with her daughters North and Chicago West.
The beauty mogul enjoyed her own version of take your daughters to work day during her recent NYC visit. Kim and two of her kids, stopped by Times Square to check out the billboards for her new skincare brand, SKKN. The Kardashians star shared a pair of photos from the moment on her Instagram Stories on July 15.
In the first snap, North, 9, and Chicago, 4, are smiling wide with a billboard with Kim's face behind them. The second pic sees North pointing over to another billboard, this one featuring products from her mom's collection.
The surreal moment with her daughters is sure to be one for the books for Kim, who recently attended another memorable trip with her eldest daughter at Paris Fashion Week.
Sharing a photo dump of their vacation abroad, Kim captioned her July 8 post, "North takes Paris." The carousel included pics of North posing her hand to touch the top of the Louvre and another of her sitting front row at the Jean-Paul Gaultier's show.
Earlier this month, Kim shared how important it was for her to take North and her own mom Kris Jenner with her on the Parisian adventure.
"As a mom I'm so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips," she tweeted on July 7. "And I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom."