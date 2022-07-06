See North West Make a Splash at Paris Fashion Week With Mom Kim Kardashian

Treś chic!
Kim Kardashian and North West were spotted out in Paris for Couture Fashion Week on July 6 where the mother-daughter-duo served up two killer looks.
For an outing to the Balenciaga store and Jean-Paul Gaultier headquarters in Paris, the SKIMS mogul rocked a bright Balenciaga ensemble, which included a camouflage top, neon green "pantashoes" and oversized sunglasses. Meanwhile, North—who Kim shares with ex Kanye West along with Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, Psalm, 3—went sporty in a vintage varsity jacket from her dad's former streetwear label, Pastelle.
Kanye, 46, previously wore a red-and-blue jacket on stage at the 2008 American Music Awards, where he took home the awards for Favorite Hip-Hop Artist and Favorite Hip-Hop Album for Graduation.
North, 9, accessorized the haute hand-me-down with a mini Balenciaga bag and the label's Crocs-like platforms.
For another fashion event on July 5, Kim and North held hands while wearing coordinated black ensembles. The aspiring lawyer worked her famous curves in a head-to-toe Balenciaga look, which included a backless bodysuit over another pair of pantashoes, a fuzzy bag and futuristic shades. North wore an oversized embellished denim jacket over a Balenciaga t-shirt, paired with the same chunky shoes as earlier.
Though the two were in sync in the City of Light, Kim, 41, has previously admitted that her eldest daughter has some strong thoughts on her signature style.
"North is very opinionated when it comes to what I'm wearing," she told Vogue in March. "She'll always complain when I'm wearing too much black."
The Kardashians star recalled one instance that particularly caught North's attention, sharing, "I showed up at her school on Valentine's Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me. [Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says ‘Mom, you're still wearing black.'"
While she may complain about her mom's outfits, North is a budding fashionista herself with a strong sense of personal style, according to Kim.
"North is like goth—she's into Hot Topic," she revealed last years on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she's just like a full goth girl."