Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Explains Why Will Byers Hasn't Come Out as Gay Yet

Noah Schnapp is holding out hope that Will Byers will have a coming out scene in Stranger Things season five.

The actor loved the subtlety of Will's conversation with Mike (Finn Wolfhard), in which Will teased his feelings for his best friend, but he's hoping the character will have the chance to share his true feelings in the coming episodes. He even asked the Duffer Brothers what they have in mind, but the siblings are keeping their plans a secret.

"I'm always spoiling stuff, so they will never share anything with me," Noah told Variety, later adding that he was assured Will's story will be good. "They're still working it out, but they have their end goal."

And while the Duffers plan to be more explicit about his sexuality in the future, Noah said for viewers, it's "100 percent clear that he is gay and he does love Mike."

From an actor's point of view, he felt that it would've been weird for Will to come out in season four since there hadn't been much discussion about this topic in past episodes. "It was always kind of there," he pointed out, "but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends?"