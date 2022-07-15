Is Nick Cannon Engaged? Here's the Post That’s Raising Eyebrows

Is Nick Cannon ready to walk down the aisle again? Well, a recent post from the TV show host certainly has fans thinking he does. See why he says he's "doing what the world wants me to do."

Are the words "I do" more than just a song title for Nick Cannon again?
 
Some fans think so after the Wild n' Out host shared two photos to social media: One of which featured Nick embracing a woman, while the other highlighted him holding up a gorgeous ring sitting in its box. Alongside his July 14 Instagram post, the 41-year-old wrote, "I said I would never do it again but…Finally doing what the world wants me to do."
 
However, not all fans are hearing wedding bells just yet—since many theorized that Nick's latest post may be less about his personal life and more about a possible upcoming project. One fan wrote, "What movie is this for?" Another asked, "Is this promo for a video coming out soon?" Meanwhile, a third summed up everyone's questions perfectly, writing, "So, are you filming a movie… or a music video?"
 
As Nick himself hinted within his post, the skepticism isn't all too surprising, considering the musician—who was previously wed to Mariah Carey—has expressed that he doesn't see himself getting married again in the past.

A Guide to Nick Cannon's Family

But it's worth noting that when Nick was recently asked about walking the aisle one day, he seemed to have changed his tune.

"I'm a hopeless romantic at the end of the day," he said during the June 22 episode of the All The Way with Shelley Wade podcast. "So, I love the concept. I love the ceremony of it. I've failed miserably so many times at monogamy and relationships. But like, you know, God ain't done with me. We gonna figure it out."

As for what the "deciding factor" would be if he chooses to tie the knot again? "I'm liking the man that I'm growing into," he responded. "And I feel like someone who will understand me and can stand by me."

As Nick, who is currently expecting his eighth child, put it, "If I can ever find somebody that knows how to hold me down through all my madness, through all my chaos and toxicity, that's probably somebody I can probably rock with for life."

