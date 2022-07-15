The Way Heather Rae Young Learned She Was Pregnant Proves She’s So "In Tune" With Tarek El Moussa

Watch : Heather Rae El Moussa Is PREGNANT, Expecting With Tarek El Moussa

Sometimes, you just know.

One day after Heather Rae Young announced that she Tarek El Moussa are expecting their first child together, the Selling Sunset star shared the moment she learned she was pregnant—and it's all thanks to Tarek's intuition.

"So I was two days late on my period," Heather recalled in a July 14 Instagram post. "Tarek and I are so in tune with each other that he turned over to me and said ‘babe will you take a pregnancy test today' and I said sure but kinda blew it off cause I didn't think I was pregnant."

Heather explained that after taking the test, she went downstairs without looking at the stick. Once she headed back into her bathroom, she remembered to check the results and to her surprise, a little one is on the way. To be extra certain, Heather then took two more tests and "started getting super excited to share the news with T."