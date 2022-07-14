Halsey’s Sweet Birthday Tribute to "Fiercely Determined" Son Ender Proves They’re Not Bad at Love

Watch : Halsey CLAPS BACK to Defend Pro-Choice Concert Speech

This birthday tribute is so good.

Halsey took to Instagram on July 14 to celebrate the first birthday of their son Ender Ridley Aydin, who Halsey shares with boyfriend Alev Alydin.

"My little tiny baby is a big one year old today!" the "Bad at Love" singer wrote in a touching post. "Time flies, and I want to land the plane. permanently."

Halsey then penned a sweet message to Ender, noting the love that the couple has for their son.

"Your baba and I love you so much," the artist added. "You are smart and fiercely determined and sweet and curious and funny. I am so lucky that you found me Ender Ridley!"

Halsey paired these words with an Instagram carousel of several picture-perfect moments, including a snap of Ender in a bear onesie and in a New York Yankees jersey. (Scroll through to see every adorable photo.)