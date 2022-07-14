Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Ideal Superpower Will Make You LOL

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has played characters with super strength, magical powers, the ability to fly and more. But there's one superpower the actor wishes he possessed in real life...and he knows exactly who to use it on.
"I would have the ability to silence someone for the rest of their life with one look," he exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop at the premiere of his latest film DC League of Super-Pets. "Now, if I had that ability—I would look right here," he continued before staring at his friend and co-star Kevin Hart. "See how he just talks and talks and talks like that?"
All jokes aside, Johnson was excited to work alongside his longtime pal again for the new animated movie, which follows a group of super-powered pets as they team up to fight forces of evil.
"You're taking two things that a lot of people around the world love—which are superheroes and, certainly, pets—and merging them together," the 50-year-old said. "And I think this idea of your favorite superheroes from DC—The Justice League, Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, Flash—who are their pets and what are their superpowers?"
Hart—who has starred in several family-friendly animated movies over the years, including Captain Underpants and The Secret Life of Pets series—told Daily Pop that he loved getting to work on another project that "brings your family together" through a heartfelt message.
"Fans are gonna love this movie, ultimately, because I think it brings the world of people closer together with an understanding of how to make people become or be the best versions of themselves," the comedian shared. "My character Ace is a guy that just simply wants the best for others. And that road to get there is one that can sometimes be complicated. But with the right direction, the right support, it can be unbelievable."
As for what superpower Hart would love to have? "I would say, probably to be invisible, the ability to be seen and unseen," he confessed. "That's what I would want."
Check out the full interview above.
DC League of Super-Pets premieres in theaters July 29.