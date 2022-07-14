Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Ideal Superpower Will Make You LOL

Watch : DC League of Super-Pets Is Approved by Dwayne Johnson's Kids

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has played characters with super strength, magical powers, the ability to fly and more. But there's one superpower the actor wishes he possessed in real life...and he knows exactly who to use it on.

"I would have the ability to silence someone for the rest of their life with one look," he exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop at the premiere of his latest film DC League of Super-Pets. "Now, if I had that ability—I would look right here," he continued before staring at his friend and co-star Kevin Hart. "See how he just talks and talks and talks like that?"

All jokes aside, Johnson was excited to work alongside his longtime pal again for the new animated movie, which follows a group of super-powered pets as they team up to fight forces of evil.

"You're taking two things that a lot of people around the world love—which are superheroes and, certainly, pets—and merging them together," the 50-year-old said. "And I think this idea of your favorite superheroes from DC—The Justice League, Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, Flash—who are their pets and what are their superpowers?"