Ryan Gosling Has the Best Reaction to All the Barbie Film Fan Frenzy

The celeb most excited for Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie? None other than Ken himself, Ryan Gosling.
"I can't wait for people to see this film," he exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop at the premiere of his new movie The Gray Man, which drops on Netflix July 22. "I really can't."
Fans have gotten several sneak peeks at the upcoming film—which stars Margot Robbie as Barbie—via set photos and first-look pics online. But when it comes to what else he can spill about the project, all Gosling can share is his excitement, telling Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker, "I can't say anything but that."
The Oscar nominee was, however, able to chat about his latest role as CIA Agent Court Gentry in The Gray Man. "It was an insane amount of action," the 41-year-old shared. "I'm new to the action world. I've done films that have action in it, but like one or two sequences. I guess in most action films, there's like four or five. This had nine."
Gosling's co-star Ana de Armas—who plays his ally, Dani Miranda—praised his work in the action flick, telling Daily Pop, "Ryan, he doesn't wanna admit it. He wants to say that he's not good at action, but he can't fool anybody. He's amazing."
Not only did Gosling have to run on top of trains and take down bad guys in the film, but he also went head-to-head with action movie pro Chris Evans. "He ran mustache-first into this role," Gosling said of the Captain America star. "He had so much fun playing the character, and that just made it so much fun to play against."
Mirroring his co-star, Evans had nothing but nice words to say about Gosling, telling Daily Pop, "Ryan's an unbelievable professional. He really has incredible screen presence, so you know he's gonna elevate everything you're doing."
Evans traded in his Marvel hero's iconic shield for a striking mustache for his role as the villainous Llyod Hansen, a look he admitted he had a love-hate relationship with. "It helped the character," he joked. "It didn't help my day-to-day life."
Check out the full interview above.
The Gray Man premieres in select theaters July 15 and drops globally on Netflix July 22.