Ryan Gosling Has the Best Reaction to All the Barbie Film Fan Frenzy

Watch : Ryan Gosling & Chris Evans Talk Action-Packed The Gray Man

The celeb most excited for Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie? None other than Ken himself, Ryan Gosling.

"I can't wait for people to see this film," he exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop at the premiere of his new movie The Gray Man, which drops on Netflix July 22. "I really can't."

Fans have gotten several sneak peeks at the upcoming film—which stars Margot Robbie as Barbie—via set photos and first-look pics online. But when it comes to what else he can spill about the project, all Gosling can share is his excitement, telling Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker, "I can't say anything but that."

The Oscar nominee was, however, able to chat about his latest role as CIA Agent Court Gentry in The Gray Man. "It was an insane amount of action," the 41-year-old shared. "I'm new to the action world. I've done films that have action in it, but like one or two sequences. I guess in most action films, there's like four or five. This had nine."