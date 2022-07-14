Funny Girl Producers Address Claim They Were "Blindsided" by Beanie Feldstein's Exit

Don't rain on Beanie Feldstein's final curtain call.
On July 13, the Funny Girl actress and producers of the Broadway revival set the record straight about her decision to step down from the leading role earlier than expected. Amid speculation of behind-the-scenes drama, with one outlet reporting that staffers were "shocked" by the 29-year-old's recent Instagram post announcing her departure, the two parties spoke out to clarify the situation.
"The producers of Funny Girl were not blindsided by Beanie's social post," a rep for Beanie and Funny Girl producers told People in a joint statement. "The producers decided to take the show in a different direction and end Beanie's contract on September 25th, 6 months earlier than anticipated."
According to the statement, Beanie later "decided it was best for her to leave on July 31st" and "producers were aware of and in support of her decision."
They added, "The producers and Beanie worked on this together professionally, respectfully and graciously."
Last month, Beanie announced her plans to depart from Funny Girl in September. However, earlier this week, the Booksmart star shared on social media that "I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than I anticipated," noting she would only be in the musical until the end of July.
Shortly after, Lea Michele was named Beanie's replacement starting Sept. 6, with current understudy Julie Benko taking over for shows in-between. It was also announced that Jane Lynch, Lea's former Glee castmate who is currently co-starring as Mrs. Brice in Funny Girl, will join Beanie in exiting the show on July 31. (Tovah Feldshuh will be replacing Jane come fall.)
"A dream come true is an understatement," Lea, who's long been vocal about her hopes to star in a production of Funny Girl, wrote on Instagram amid her casting news. "I'm so incredibly honored to join this amazing cast and production and return to the stage playing Fanny Brice on Broadway."
