Chace Crawford Shares Why The End of Gossip Girl Proved to be “Jarring”

Three words, twenty letters: Nate Archibald forever.
Chace Crawford reunited with his former Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgley, a.k.a Dan Humphrey, to reflect on their time as New York City royalty while filming the CW show. Chace, who played Golden Boy Nate Archibald on the series, said that the actors' lives completely changed while filming. And when the show came to a close back in 2012, it took a while to get readjusted to their new reality.
"We were all… trying to find our way," Chace told Penn in a July 13 episode of his podcast Podcrushed. "Yeah, that wasn't a normal way to meet, to make relationships, to meet girls, to do anything. It was intense, man. It was a lot."
The 36-year-old added, "I kind of describe it, again, like an athlete or a quarterback or someone getting injured and ending their career like, instantly. Your identity is kind of pulled out of, the rug is pulled out from under you."
Reflecting on his busy schedule during that time, Chace explained that they had all developed special bonds with the co-workers they saw on a daily basis.
"The hair and makeup girls, you wake up. And Richy, the driver, is out there," The Boys star recalled. "You get to have your morning jab session with him. You're laughing and talking sports. You get hair and makeup and those girls are your therapists. We're all laughing."
Despite having an admittedly "crazy time" while working on the show, it certainly was not easy for him to leave it all behind.
"It was a special time," he said. "And to have that pulled away at the end of it, too, for me, was really jarring to have to move back. Or you know, I felt like I had to move back to L.A. To move back and be thrown in back there, I didn't handle it too well for a while."