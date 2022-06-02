Why The Boys' Chase Crawford Gets Social Media Hate From DC Comics Fans

The Boys' Chase Crawford shared his surprising reaction to online hate for his role as The Deep on the Prime Video drama series. See what he had to say here.

Watch: Chace Crawford Talks "Gossip Girl" Reboot & "The Boys"

Chace Crawford may be getting hate, but he's loving it.

Crawford stars as The Deep, a fish superhero in Prime Video's The Boys. His character, like the others in the show, hilariously parodies a well-known and beloved DC Comics superhero: Aquaman. Other parallels in The Boys supe universe include A-Train who resembles The Flash and Queen Maeve as Wonder Woman.

But a recent interview, the actor revealed that not everyone is a big fan of his imitation—including DC comics fans.

"Occasionally on Instagram I'll get a ‘F––k you, fish guy. You think it's funny to make fun of Aquaman?'" Crawford told GQ. "I'm like, 'perfect. That's exactly what I want.'"

In the same interview Karen Fukuhara, who stars as Kimiko Miyashiro, shared that the show doesn't "shy away from the things that everyone is already thinking."

For example, the series parodied Kendell Jenner's tone-deaf 2017 Pepsi ad. "I laughed so hard," Fukuhara said. "I can't believe we were able to use that."

2022 TV Premiere Dates

More trolls may be coming for the cast as a brand-new season is heading our way soon.

Season three of the hit drama series—starring Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty and newcomer, Jensen Ackles—is returning to our small screens on June 3.

While we wait, keep reading to learn everything we know about season three of The Boys so far!

Amazon Prime
Season 3 Gets a June Premiere Date

Season three of the action–drama seriesstarring Chace Crawford, Karl Urban and Antony Starr—premieres June 3 on Prime Video.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
Jensen Ackles Joins the Cast

The Supernatural star is making his way to The Boys!

Jensen will star as Soldier Boy, a hero from the World War II era. Other newcomers include Miles Gaston Villanueva and Laurie Holden as Supersonic and Crimson Countess, respectively.

Amazon Prime
Chace Crawford Teases a "Weird" Season

Chace Crawford is warning fans that the upcoming season is going to be weirder than ever before. And it makes sense considering in the trailer, Crawford's character The Deep is seen making eye contact with an octopus while having sex. 

At the 2022 SXSW festival, Ackles said to Crawford, "I remember reading that stuff [in the script] and you sent me a text message, and I have to go find it, but I think it was something like, 'I don't know how I'm gonna be able to work after this.'"

"I think I did send that," Crawford replied.

Amazon Studios
Butcher May Be Getting Superpowers

On March 10, Prime Video tweeted a teaser poster Billy the Butcher (Urban) with yellow glowing eyes.

The caption read, "Soon, it'll be time to level the playing field."

Who would've thought that the man opposed to superheroes would become one?

Amazon Studios
There Will Be a Musical

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Karen Fukuhara, who plays Kimiko, confirmed that there will be a full-on musical with Tomer Capone's Frenchie—complete with music from Fred Astaire and Judy Garland—in season three.

Capone jokingly added that, "Dancing With the Stars ain't got s––t on us."

