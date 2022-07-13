Nick Cannon Reveals Ex Mariah Carey Is Still His “Fantasy Love”

For Nick Cannon’s reconciling with his ex-wife Mariah Carey is still his fantasy. See what he had to say about their “fairytale” romance below.

By Daisy Maldonado Jul 13, 2022 6:09 PMTags
Mariah CareyNick CannonCelebrities
Watch: Nick Cannon DEFENDS His Family Ahead of Baby No. 8's Birth

Nick Cannon still believes he and Mariah Carey belong together.

In a recent podcast, the rapper took a deep dive into his relationship history, and admitted there's one person he'd love to reconcile with if given the chance: his ex-wife Mariah. 

Although he said that he "truly respects" her current romance with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, who she's been dating since 2019, Nick still looks back at his time with Mariah as a total fairytale. "The dude is amazing with my kids and we have family gatherings and things together so I truly respect it," he said in a July 12 episode of The Hottee Talk Show Podcast. "But come on, that's my fantasy love. That's somebody that I will always love." 

The Masked Singer host admitted, "I guess because I'm a true romantic, I'm a true believer in love and I allow the capsules of love to be where they lie. I'm not a timeline dude. I will never have a love like I did with Mariah."

 

photos
Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon: Romance Rewind

While he still has love for his ex-wife, Nick understands that it's a relationship that might be better left in the past.

"It was literally like a fairytale with Mariah so I would rather it just be that way and I appreciate that fantasy because if I try to go back and it wasn't the same, I'd be like, ‘Damn, I messed it up,'" he said. "But, if I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I'm there."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Announce the Sex of Baby No. 2

2
Breaking

Heather Rae El Moussa Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Tarek

3

Jason Oppenheim Kisses Model in Greece After Chrishell Stause Split

In the end, Nick said it summed up his feelings for Mariah perfectly, saying she'll "always be my baby."

Nick and Mariah were married for six years after having tied the knot in 2008. The pair—who share their 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe together—announced their split in 2014, before officially filing for divorce the following year. 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Announce the Sex of Baby No. 2

2

Amazon Prime Day 2022: The Best Deals on TikTok-Famous Products

3
Breaking

Heather Rae El Moussa Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Tarek

4

Jason Oppenheim Kisses Model in Greece After Chrishell Stause Split

5

Jane Lynch Speaks Out on Lea Michele’s Casting in Funny Girl