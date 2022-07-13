American Horror Stories Season 2: Alicia Silverstone, Bella Thorne & More Cast

We're totally buggin' over the cast for season two of American Horror Stories.
On July 13, the American Horror Story spin-off confirmed the first batch of actors joining in on the terror for season two, which premieres July 21. Among the list of names is Clueless legend herself, Alicia Silverstone. Though character details were not revealed, we do know to expect Alicia in at least one episode of the Ryan Murphy-created anthology series.
For those who need a refresher, American Horror Stories is a weekly horror anthology, telling a new terrifying tale each week. Think Are You Afraid of the Dark?, but for adults.
Of course, Alicia isn't the only notable name joining the fray, as the video announcement confirmed that AHS regulars Cody Fern, Max Greenfield, Nico Greetham, Denis O'Hare and Gabourey Sidibe will make appearances this season.
As for other newcomers? Dominique Jackson, Judith Light, Bella Thorne and Quvenzhané Wallis are joining the popular drama. (Though, for the record, this isn't Dominique or Judith's first Ryan Murphy project.)
It appears that this star-studded list is just a taste of the casting for season two, as the announcement teased, "This cast is here for your nightmares. Many more names to come."
We're excited to see what horrors these performers will face. Last season, Ryan and his co-creator Brad Falchuk revisited a fan favorite location from American Horror Story: Murder House.
This deadly abode was featured in three episodes of season one, which saw Sierra McCormick step into the coveted rubber man suit. On donning the latex costume, Sierra told E! News, "It is essentially, like, putting a giant condom on your body that's fit to your exact body. It's very strange."
So, could season two of American Horror Stories return to Murder House or another iconic AHS locale? Anything is possible.
However, we can expect creepy dolls, which the latest trailer for AH Stories hinted will come into play in the new episodes. Watch the haunting new trailer for yourself above.
American Horror Stories season two premieres July 21 on FX on Hulu.