2022 Amazon Prime Day

Shop Today's Best Deals

American Horror Stories Season 2: Alicia Silverstone, Bella Thorne & More Cast

The next installment of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story spin-off is filled with franchise alums and some newcomers. Find out the full cast list below.

By Alyssa Ray Jul 13, 2022 7:20 PMTags
TVAlicia SilverstoneFxAmerican Horror StoryRyan MurphyCelebritiesBella Thorne
Watch: Alicia Silverstone's Iconic "Clueless" TikTok With Son Bear Blu

We're totally buggin' over the cast for season two of American Horror Stories.

On July 13, the American Horror Story spin-off confirmed the first batch of actors joining in on the terror for season two, which premieres July 21. Among the list of names is Clueless legend herself, Alicia Silverstone. Though character details were not revealed, we do know to expect Alicia in at least one episode of the Ryan Murphy-created anthology series.

For those who need a refresher, American Horror Stories is a weekly horror anthology, telling a new terrifying tale each week. Think Are You Afraid of the Dark?, but for adults.

Of course, Alicia isn't the only notable name joining the fray, as the video announcement confirmed that AHS regulars Cody Fern, Max Greenfield, Nico Greetham, Denis O'Hare and Gabourey Sidibe will make appearances this season. 

As for other newcomers? Dominique Jackson, Judith Light, Bella Thorne and Quvenzhané Wallis are joining the popular drama. (Though, for the record, this isn't Dominique or Judith's first Ryan Murphy project.)

photos
Ranking the Seasons of American Horror Story

It appears that this star-studded list is just a taste of the casting for season two, as the announcement teased, "This cast is here for your nightmares. Many more names to come."

We're excited to see what horrors these performers will face. Last season, Ryan and his co-creator Brad Falchuk revisited a fan favorite location from American Horror Story: Murder House.

This deadly abode was featured in three episodes of season one, which saw Sierra McCormick step into the coveted rubber man suit. On donning the latex costume, Sierra told E! News, "It is essentially, like, putting a giant condom on your body that's fit to your exact body. It's very strange."

Trending Stories

1

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Announce the Sex of Baby No. 2

2

Judge Denies Amber Heard's Request for a Mistrial

3
Breaking

Heather Rae El Moussa Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Tarek

So, could season two of American Horror Stories return to Murder House or another iconic AHS locale? Anything is possible.

However, we can expect creepy dolls, which the latest trailer for AH Stories hinted will come into play in the new episodes. Watch the haunting new trailer for yourself above.

American Horror Stories season two premieres July 21 on FX on Hulu.

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Announce the Sex of Baby No. 2

2

Judge Denies Amber Heard's Request for a Mistrial

3
Breaking

Heather Rae El Moussa Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Tarek

4

Ana de Armas Recalls "Horrible" Attention Around Ben Affleck Romance

5

Nick Cannon Reveals Ex Mariah Carey Is Still His “Fantasy Love”