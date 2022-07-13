Amazon Prime Day 2022 Pet Deals: Score Major Savings on Best-Selling Products Starting at $8

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
This Amazon Prime Day, we've brought you the best deals in beauty (hello, Laneige Lip Mask for $17!), can't-miss fashion finds under $50, 60% off deals on Amazon devices, and even Prime Day deals that would make great holiday gifts. Because we can't forget all our furry friends, we're bringing you the best deals on pet essentials.
This Prime Day, there are a ton of great discounts on everything you need to keep your pet safe, healthy and happy, as well as a few things for your peace of mind.
For instance, everyone who owns a pet should get their hands on the best-selling Rocco & Roxie Stain and Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor. It has over 63,700 five-star reviews, and many shoppers say it works miracles on stains and odors. It's already a great value at its typical price of $20, but during Prime Day, it's on sale for $15 with the additional $1 coupon.
We've rounded up more great deals on pet must-haves you can score this Amazon Prime Day. Check those out below.
Rocco & Roxie Stain and Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor
This best-selling stain and odor eliminator from Rocco & Roxie has over 63,700 five-star reviews. It's chlorine-free, color safe and safe to use around pets and kids. According to Amazon shoppers, it works wonders at removing stains and odors. In fact, many call it "miraculous." Right now, it's on sale for $14 with the additional $1 off coupon you can apply.
Veken Pet Fountain
This pet fountain has over 44,900 five-star reviews, and shoppers say this is must-have, especially for cat owners. One wrote it's better than $60 competitors, and it's really quiet. Another wrote, it's the best fountain they've ever had and they've gone through 10. "This fountain is easy to set up, easy to filter change, and best of all..the design is such that pet hair does not get in the bottom in the water, because the filter traps it up top," they wrote. "My cat loves it! They drink more water from this fountain than any other!"
During Amazon Prime Day, it's on sale for $20.
Voyager Mesh Bag Dispenser
This handy mesh poop bag dispenser can easily attach to a leash, backbag, belt loop or key ring. It's made of soft, durable mesh material and even comes with 15 bags to start. There are several colors to choose from, and during Prime Day, it's on sale for $8.
West Paw Zogoflex Toppl Treat Dispensing Dog Toy Puzzle
Your dog's favorite new toy is right here! This playful treat dispensing dog toy has over 4,500 five-star reviews, that was made to keep your furry friend busy and entertained, while providing them a mentally stimulating play experience. It's originally $24, but it's on sale right now for $19. It's an Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deal that only lasts for a few hours. So be sure to snap it up ASAP.
JUNSPOW Pet Hammock Bed Free-Standing
This hammock is made with breathable material that will keep your pets cool and comfy. It has over 3,000 five-star reviews, and one shopper described it as a La-Z-Boy for their cat. You can get it this Prime Day for $24.
Earth Rated Dog Poop Bags - 270 Bags
This value pack of extra thick plastic bags have a 100% leak-proof guarantee. They're odor blocking, unscented and were designed to give you stress-free walks. According to the numerous rave reviews, this pack is a must-have for dog owners. It's sturdy, large and really does a great job at blocking odor. You get 18 rolls for just $11 this Prime Day. Such a great deal!
Plus, these poop bags have over 152,900 five-star reviews.
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
This top-rated lint roller is strong enough to pick up pet hair with ease, and works on furniture, upholstery, blankets and anything you might need to remove pet hair from. It has over 88,400 five-star reviews and shoppers were immediately impressed.
One reviewer wrote, "I've had it in my possession for like two hours and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair, I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome. I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.'"
Right now, it's an Amazon Prime Day lightning deal that you don't want to pass up!
M&MKPET Dog Water Bottle
This adorable little water bottle for your dog is quick, convenient and made to use with just one hand which is perfect for walks. It has over 5,700 five-star reviews and shoppers agree it's just as convenient as it claims to be. During Prime Day it's on sale for $12.
Door Buddy Adjustable Door Strap and Latch
If you have both cats and dogs, the Door Buddy door strap simple yet genius project is a must-have. It was designed to keep the door open just enough for cats to fit through, but also narrow enough so dogs (and kids) can't go through. It has over 8,000 five-star reviews and Amazon shoppers love how effective it is. Right now, it's on sale for $14.
Zesty Paws Pure Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil for Dogs & Cats
This multipurpose oil from Zesty Paws can help with dry skin, a shedding coat, hot spots, and irritation. It can also be used as a dog food topper as the oil is leaded with healthy Omega-3 fatty acid to support the heart and immune system.
Amazon Wag Dry Dog/Puppy Food
Amazon Prime Day has great offers on dog food, like this bag from Wag. Numerous shoppers say you're getting great food for the price. Right now, it's even on sale for $39 for a 30 pound bag. That's 40% off its normal price.
MFOX Calming Dog Bed
This cozy and calming dog bed was made for medium to larger sized dogs. It has over 7,400 five-star reviews and there are multiple colors to choose from. During Amazon Prime Day, it's on sale for less than $30.
Cat Window Perch
This cat window perch/hammock is an Amazon Prime Day lightning deal that's quickly selling out. It has over 11,500 five-star reviews, and it's on sale for just a few more hours for $20.
Amazon Basics Cat Activity Tree with Scratching Posts
This indoor cat tree from Amazon Basics has reviewers raving over how the quality for the price. It's simple, sturdy, and one shopper said it's great for even larger cats. It's originally $51, but it's on sale now for around $30. Such a great deal!
BISSELL 27909 Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Vacuum, Lightweight
If you're in the market for a new powerful vacuum that can easily remove pet hair, look no further than the Bissell 27909. As one shopper wrote, it's better than Dyson. "I have three dogs. The two papillons are my shedders, and boy do they shed. I've used this vacuum for well over a month with zero, and I mean zero hair around the beater bar. Can't say that with my two Dyson pet vacuums, I was always cutting hair off the bar. Love, love this vacuum. Don't hesitate to buy."
During Amazon Prime Day it's on sale for $167.
Furhaven Orthopedic, Cooling Gel, and Memory Foam Pet Beds
These Furhaven beds will keep your pet extra cool and comfortable. It has over 65,900 five-star reviews and many call it the perfect dog bed. It's originally $64, but it's on sale today for $43.