Mandy Moore Reacts to This Is Us Emmy Snubs

Mandy Moore got candid about This Is Us' swan song being snubbed at the 2022 Emmys.

Fans of the show were disappointed to see that the NBC drama—which recently wrapped up its six-season run with an emotional high—was overlooked by Emmy voters when nominations were announced on July 12. Almost completely skipping over the show and its cast members, This Is Us walked away with only one nod for "The Forever Now," an original song written by the Mandy's husband Taylor Goldsmith and composer Siddhartha Khosla.

After Mandy congratulated the musicians on their nod ("unendingly proud"), she penned a lengthy note on her Instagram Story reflecting on the cast's let down.

"Do I wish our show was recognized in what I think was its's [sic] finest hour? Sure," she wrote on July 12. "And Dan Fogelman's brilliant writing for 6 seasons (hello THE TRAIN)? Ken Olin's impeccable direction? Our insanely, wildly talented cast and crew? Yah…."

Mandy continued, "But nothing can take away what our show meant to SO MANY (us included). That's an incredible legacy to be a part of. I will be grateful forever."