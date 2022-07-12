Why Euphoria's Martha Kelly Thought She'd Be Fired For Emmy-Nominated Role

Watch : Emmys 2022 Snubs & Surprises: This Is Us, Selena Gomez & More

When Martha Kelly was hired to play Laurie in Euphoria, she really didn't know what she was signing up for.

"I was really scared to play Laurie because I definitely see the character as just a monster," the Emmy nominee told E! News. "And I'm a stand-up comic, so if I'm lucky enough to get acting jobs, I want them to be likable characters."

But Laurie is the opposite of a likable character. She's a drug dealer who will stop at nothing to make a profit, even if it means hiring a teenager to deal to high schoolers. She even drugged Rue (Zendaya) and locked her in a room, seemingly planning to use her for her gain.

So again, Martha wasn't sure how her skills as a comedienne would translate. "This is a dramatic show," she remembers thinking to herself. "I'm not a dramatic actor. I'm probably going to get fired."