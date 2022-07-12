Andy Cohen Shares His Thoughts on RHOSLC Star Jen Shah's Guilty Plea

Watch : RHOSLC Star Jen Shah Pleads Guilty in Fraud Case

There was no avoiding the elephant in the room on Andy Cohen's Sirius XM series, Radio Andy.

News that the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing broke mid-show on July 11, prompting a discussion between Andy and his co-host, actor John Hill.

Andy was initially hesitant to dub Jen guilty, explaining that "all it means is she's changing her plea," but John retorted, "Right, well, when you say you're guilty of something, it maybe means you're guilty."

Andy also revealed that Jen had just sent his 2-month-old daughter Lucy a gift "out of nowhere," he said. "And I was like, 'Jen Shah, with everything you have going on, that you thought to send to send Lucy a gift...' I just thought that was so nice of her."

"I don't know how to feel about this, Jen Shah pleading guilty," Andy added, prompting a back-and-forth between him and John, who expressed sympathy for those who fell victim to the alleged telemarketing scheme Jen admitted to being involved in. Despite their difference in opinion, they could concede on one point. As John put it, "I'll say that about Jen Shah—at least she's honest."