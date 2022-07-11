Free People Shoppers Keep Buying This TikTok-Famous Jumpsuit in Every Color

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Are you someone with a closet full of clothes who can't escape that "I have nothing to wear" sentiment? As ludicrous as that may sound to some people, I totally understand the feeling. You can't go with the same style for every single occasion. Even so, you can be smart about your shopping. There are some looks that are incredibly versatile that work for many events. Enter the Free People jumpsuit that is all over your For You Page on TikTok.
A TikTok user described the Free People FP Movement Hot Shot Onesie as "the comfiest things you will ever purchase." Someone else said, "It is the comfiest little thing and it's perfect for travel," elaborating, "It's so perfect for a brunch, traveling, anything." Another TikToker declared, "This Free People jumpsuit is a dream. I saw this Free People jumpsuit on everybody. It's their Hot Shot Jumpsuit. I literally wear it every day. It is so comfy."
Not only is it comfortable, it is also "so so cute," according to one Free People shopper. Someone else urged, "When you find the best jumpsuit for spring and summer and you need it in every color," adding, "I can't take it off. I can't."
If you're looking for superior comfort and versatility, these shoppers know what's up. Wear this in the summer over a bathing suit or bralette. Pair it with a tank top or a t-shirt in the spring. You can rock a turtleneck underneath in the cooler months too. There are so many ways to style this look.
Who doesn't want to feel cozy and look fashion-forward at the same time? This is a yearlong must-have, for sure.
Free People FP Movement Hot Shot Onesie
This jumpsuit comes in 12 colors. It has a relaxed fit with a dropped crotch and useful pockets at the sides.
TikTokers aren't the only people living for this ridiculously comfortable jumpsuit. Check out the reviews from some happy Free People shoppers.
Free People FP Movement Hot Shot Onesie Reviews
A shopper said, "I now own this romper in 3 different colors! It is amazing!!! Very comfortable and paired with a tank, makes me feel adorable! Do not hesitate; this is a MUST have!"
Another declared, "Love this so much I bought in two colors. It's just so easy to wear and lounge around in but cute enough to run errands if I need. It's so so comfortable and so very adorable."
"They are like trying to eat just one potato chip. I now have 4. I get multiple compliments every time I wear one," a Free People customer explained.
A fan of the look reviewed, "I bought one because it looked cute. Once I tried it on, I kid you not, I wore it for 3 days straight and ordered it in two other colors. It is now my go-to cute, comfy, and effortless outfit for all occasions. Wear it at home, to work, when running errands, or even to a concert! 10/10 would recommend."
Someone else wrote, "I ordered this in black and green. Love them both. The fit is really cute and for something so basic, it feels unique. Have worn both colors multiple times."
A Free People shopper urged, "Buy it! I own 2 colors so far and def see more in my future!"
