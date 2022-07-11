Jessica Biel and Son Silas Enjoy Rare Public Outing at Justin Timberlake’s Golf Tournament

Jessica Biel and her 7-year-old son Silas supported Justin Timberlake as he competed in the 33rd American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe.

Justin Timberlake's golf skills are a hole-in-one for wife Jessica Biel and their son Silas.

On July 9, the Candy star and her 7-year-old son were spotted holding hands while they attended the ACC Golf Championship presented by American Century Investment in support of the former *NSYNC singer as he and other celebrities—including Anthony Anderson, Nick Jonas, Patrick Mahomes, Stephen Curry, Aaron Rodgers and more—competed for charity in Lake Tahoe.

An eyewitness told E! News that Jessica "walked the course for quite a few of the holes with her and Justin's son. Justin was very focused on his game. He is a serious golfer and even has his own celeb tourney."

The insider added, "While the family was there watching from the sidelines, after shots, Justin would smile and wave at the pair."

Jessica, 40, and Justin, 41, are also parents to son Phineas, 22 months, who didn't appear to be present for the tournament. 

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Cutest Family Moments

While the couple—who tied the knot in 2012—have kept their children out of the spotlight and mostly off social media, the "Cry Me a River" singer did share a rare glimpse of his boys in honor of Father's Day this year.

ShotbyJuliann / BACKGRID

In the adorable image, Silas can be seen sitting next to his younger brother as the pair played piano together. "My two favorite melodies," Justin captioned the June 19 Instagram post. "Happy Father's Day to all the Dad's out there!!!" 

Jessica marked the special holiday with her husband by sharing a photo of the family of four enjoying a group hug.

ShotbyJuliann / BACKGRID

"To the world, you are a dad. But to your family, you are the world," the actress wrote. "I don't know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that s--t. We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything!"

Keep scrolling to see more of Justin and Jessica's cutest family moments.

Instagram
Group Hug

Jessica posted a sweet family snapshot as part of her Instagram tribute to Justin on Father's Day 2022. 

justintimberlake / Instagram
Family Band

Justin celebrated Father's Day 2022 by sharing a photo of his "two favorite melodies," sons Silas and Phineas, playing piano together. 

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Happy 40th Birthday, Jessica

Jessica shared this sweet pic of herself with sons Silas and Phineas on her 40th birthday.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Sweet Tribute

Silas and Phin's birthday banner for Jessica.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Lovebirds

Justin and Jessica enjoy cake on her 40th birthday.

A Walk to Remember

"Thankful for my guys," she captioned heartwarming holiday snap. "Merry Christmas everybody!!"

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Jessica Biel and Her "Little Man"

Jessica celebrated her "little man" on his big day back in April 2020. Happy birthday, Silas! 

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Birthday Wishes

The Sinner actress marked her birthday on March 3, 2020 with a special cake and her one and only. On Instagram she wrote, "Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas. I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can't hear it, but I'm still laughing. Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party. And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love." 

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Sweet Moments

On Valentine's Day 2020, Jessica shared a sweet picture of Justin and their son Silas on Instagram. She captioned it, "My valentines. Love you guys to the moon."

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Couple Goals

Jessica and Justin looked madly in love at her birthday party in March 2019.

MEGA
Family Golfing Day

Justin, Jessica and son Silas appeared on the golf course at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland in August 2019.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Happy Independence Day

Justin, Jessica and son Silas celebrated Fourth of July 2019.

Instagram / Justin Timberlake
Mother's Day 2019

The trio enjoyed some time at the beach to mark the holiday.

Instagram
Disney Magic

When it comes to Halloween night, Justin and Jessica always go all out. Anyone remember their Toy Story looks from 2017? 

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Winning

Who knows if Justin actually won the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf tournament? Perhaps the best prize is having his son along for the ride. 

Instagram
Halloween Envy

"Happy Halloween from Poppy, Branch and lil Branch. We be Trollin'..." Jessica wrote on Instagram after Halloween 2016. 

Instagram
A Mother's Love

"If that pic doesn't say ‘City Of Love' then I'm out..." Justin shared with his social media followers in July 2018. We can't help but agree. 

Instagram
Costume Winners

"They got candy? LEGO!" Justin shared with his Instagram followers on Halloween 2018. 

Instagram
Look of Love

"To my husband who I watch with awe everyday as he guides and teaches, encourages and supports, and above all, LOVES the sh$t, out of his own young man," Jessica wrote on Instagram. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. We can't do this parenting thing without you."

Instagram
Boo

The famous trio dressed up as Batman, Robin and Harley Quinn for Halloween 2018. "This Halloween was one hell of a block party!" she shared on Instagram. "Happy Halloween from our LEGO family to yours."

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Dude's Best Friend

That smile says it all! Justin is loving fatherhood with his son Silas. 

