Lea Michele Confirmed to Star in Broadway's Funny Girl After Beanie Feldstein Exit

Watch : Lea Michele REPLACES Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl

It's Lea Michele's turn at bat, sir.

The actress is replacing Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice in the Broadway production of Funny Girl. She's not the only one joining the cast. Tovah Feldshuh is taking over the role of Mrs. Brice from Michele's former Glee co-star Jane Lynch. Both Michele and Feldshuh will start their runs September 6.

"A dream come true is an understatement," Michele wrote in a July 11 Instagram post. "I'm so incredibly honored to join this amazing cast and production and return to the stage playing Fanny Brice on Broadway. See you September 6th. @funnygirlbwy #FUNNYGIRL."

The news comes less than 24 hours after Feldstein announced she was leaving Funny Girl earlier than expected.

"Playing Fanny Brice on Broadway has been a lifelong dream of mine, and doing so for the last few months has been a great joy and true honor," she wrote on Instagram July 10. "Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated."