Denise Richards Calls Out Social Media Double Standards After She and Daughter Sami Join OnlyFans

Watch : Why Denise Richards Joined OnlyFans After Daughter Sami Did

Joining OnlyFans has been an eye-opening experience for Denise Richards.

The actress got honest about social media double standards exclusively on E! News' Daily Pop after her daughter, Sami Sheen, 18, received backlash for joining the subscription-based social platform in June 2022.

"A lot of us have posted pictures of ourselves on Instagram in a bikini or something that might be perceived as risqué," she told Daily Pop on July 11. "And if my daughter chooses to post a picture of herself in a bathing suit on OnlyFans, why would she get backlash on that but not on Instagram?"

The actress' ex-husband Charlie Sheen previously expressed his disapproval of the 18-year-old's OnlyFans account, saying in a statement to E! News, "I do not condone this."

But Denise thinks the opposite, as she called the criticism her daughter has received "very unfair," stating that Sami should be "able to do what she wants to do."

The 51-year-old also admitted that she her misconceptions about the platform changed after she "educated myself on what OnlyFans really was."