Married At First Sight‘s Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy Split

"When I said yes on decision day, I knew that our relationship was far from perfect, but I held the belief that with enough time, effort and understanding, we could overcome the challenges we faced, and build a healthy, functioning relationship," he wrote in part. "Over time I lost hope that this could happen and believe we are incompatible in ways that attempts at compromise can't seem to fix or overcome."

While he admitted that the pair have "been apart for awhile now," Steve shared that a part of him was "still holding out for the potential for true change" in their relationship, but that "this surprise announcement is a signal that it's definitely time to let go."

Steve also expressed his fear of "letting people down" by revealing that they had split and shared his well-wishes for Noi going forward.

"Noi, I'll always love you. I so wish we were a better fit," he wrote. "I wish we could meet each other's needs without feeling like we have to compromise ourselves to a point beyond what we consider acceptable. I wish that our willingness to be flexible to each other matched the chemistry we were lucky to have."

As for how he's feeling? "I'm doing my best to stay positive, and am lucky to have an amazing group of people around me that have been holding me up through all of this," he wrote. "Of course I hold some negative feelings about it all, but I'm trying to process them on my own time, and with people who I can count on, while trying not to let it bleed out in public."

He added, "I've given so much of myself to this marriage, the process and this experience as a whole. I don't regret anything I've given, but it's time that we start doing what's best for ourselves."

Last month, Steve shared in another Instagram post that the couple was finding it difficult to "navigate the challenges we face in our private relationship, while recently becoming public on social media, having many people invested and wanting details."

He added, "We have been choosing not to share some things while we work through, and figure things out, while at the same time recognizing that it's expected for some people to want to know more."