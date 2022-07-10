The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez Is Engaged to Grayston Leonard

Watch : Bachelor Star JoJo Fletcher's Exclusive Wedding Details

Everything is coming up roses for Bekah Martinez and Grayston Leonard.

The former Bachelor contestant, 27, and her partner, 33, are officially engaged. Bekah shared multiple images of the pair celebrating the major milestone on Instagram on July 10, including a photo where she cheekily holds her ring finger up to the camera to show off her new heart-shaped sparkler.

She simply captioned the post, "YES."

Fans of the influencer, who appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of the ABC show back in 2018, will know that this isn't the first time Grayston has gotten down on one knee.

In a June TikTok, Bekah pretended to daydream over her boyfriend's future proposal, only to cut to a photo of her hand with an engagement ring on it. She captioned the post, "Remembering he already proposed to me three years ago and I said no but still took pics."

What was the reason she initially said no?