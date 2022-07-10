Sofia Vergara Celebrates 50th Birthday in Style

A half a century never looked so good.
Sofia Vergara turned 50 on July 10 and kicked off the milestone moment the day before, posting a series of celebratory photos to Instagram.
Wearing a strapless red-and-white patterned sundress with a sweetheart neckline, glamorous oversized shades and collection of bangles, the actress was joined by friends and family for a fun poolside party.
In a couple of the stylish snaps shared to social media, the Modern Family star showed off a custom champagne bottle featuring the message, "50 & still fabulous." In another, she posed with what appears to be a delicious coconut cake topped with festive numeral candles.
Among the guests featured in Sofia's posts were her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 30 and her look-alike niece, Claudia Vergara, 29. Her pup Bubbles was also on hand and was treated to her own doggy cake as she celebrated her own 9th birthday.
While Sofia's husband Joe Manganiello was noticeably absent from the get-together, he did give a sweet shoutout to the birthday girl on Instagram.
"¡Feliz Cumpleaños mi amor!," he wrote on July 10, along with a collection of cute couple pics. "I love you so much."
Keep scrolling to revisit some of Sofia's best looks throughout the years in honor of her 50th birthday.