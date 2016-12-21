Sofia Vergara's only child is turning heads himself these days and is following in his mom's footsteps.

The Modern Family star's smoking hot 24-year-old son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, makes his modeling debut in a photo spread for Paper magazine's latest issue, inspired by the films of Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar.

In one photo, Manolo wears a black suit and model Stevie DeFelice sports a red top, skirt and blazer as they sit on the floor in front of a shattered mirror, holding Bloody Marys.

"Thank you to @papermagazine and @jimmymarble for including me in this months Pedro Almodovar spread!" Manolo wrote on Instagram. "And for allowing me to sit next to Stevie DeFelice. I hope she wasn't too traumatized. #PaperMagazine #Outspoken #IShoweredAndEverything #WhomeverBrokeTheMirrorGetsSevenYearsOfBadHair #ThankfulItWasntMe."