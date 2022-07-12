Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deal of the Day: The Cult-Fave Laneige Sleeping Lip Mask Is on Sale for Just $15

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As you know, Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here, and we're bringing you all the amazing deals you don't want to miss all day long. Right now, we've got one of our favorite beauty deals out of the entire sale. It's one we're sure you're going to love as well.
The Lip Sleeping Mask from Laneige is beloved by beauty lovers everywhere. In fact, some of your favorite celebs have even mentioned this product in round-ups of beauty products they use or can't live without, and chances are you've seen it on TikTok at some point. All of our shopping editors are obsessed with it, and honestly, there's just so much to love.
For one, the packaging is super cute, regardless of the flavor you get. The mask itself is super smooth, glides right on and just feels so good on the lips. Not only that, it does an amazing job at leaving your lips feeling so soft and moisturized. While it's technically a lip sleeping mask made to work its magic overnight, you can apply it throughout the day if you want. We do!
The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask regularly costs $24, but during Amazon Prime Day, it's on sale for just $15. If you've been curious to try it out but hesitate due to price, now's the best time to shop. If you're already a fan, there's no better time to stock up!
To learn more and to snag a couple for yourself, be sure to check out the below.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
The ultra-popular, award-winning Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask has over 6,700 five-star reviews on Amazon, as well as over 10,000 perfect five-star reviews and 849.2K "loves" on Sephora. There's a variety of delicious flavors to choose from including the original berry (our #1 pick!), gummy bear, and vanilla. It's rich in vitamin C and antioxidants and features a Moisture Wrap technology that helps lock in moisture for long-lasting hydration.
Typically this lip sleeping mask costs $24, which is well worth the price. But during Amazon Prime Day, you can get it on sale for just $15!
Here's what Amazon shoppers are saying about the Laneige Sleeping Lip Mask.
"My search is over!! I just had to write a review because for years I've suffered from severe chapped lips no matter the season. I've spent hundreds of dollars searching for a product that would help, prevent or even soften my lips without success until now. Immediately after putting this product on, I knew my search was over. By day two, I knew I would be a customer for life. My lips stay moist from sun up to sun down, and works perfectly as a base to lipsticks or my preference long wear lip color. I highly recommend this product for soft, chap-free lips."
"This is literally one of the best products I've ever bought. It works incredibly well, and it smells great! It is so moisturizing."
"I'm in love with several Laneige products, and this ranks high. I use these every day, not just at night, for my dry lips. The texture has a glide to it that's more pleasant to me than a thicker balm. It's great by itself for a sheen, or used sparingly as a base to apply lipstick. As someone who is very sensitive to fragrance, the Berry is light and doesn't hang around too long. While this product costs more than some, it's worth it."
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
Before you go, here's another deal from Laneige that's worth adding to your cart. Although you can take the Sleeping Lip Mask with you wherever you go, Laneige also has their Lip Glowy Balm that's just as moisturizing and is much easier to apply throughout the day. It's also a great alternative if you don't exactly love the packaging of the lip mask. It goes on just as smooth and has a very light tint to it. There are several flavors available including berry, gummy bear and grapefruit.
During Amazon Prime Day, you can get these on sale for just $12. Highly recommend!
Wondering what Amazon shoppers think about the Laneige Lip Glowy Balm? Check out these reviews.
"Luxury in a tube. Tastes, feels and looks great on my lips. Moisturizing and tastes good. I look forward to purchasing my next one."
"Love, love, love this product. I'd been battling a cracked lower lip since being forced into a mask a few years ago. I would get it healed and then back to a mask and, BAM, it would split open again and just NOT heal. Used this in conjunction with the Laneige Sleeping Mask and, FINALLY, I have a lip that is NOT split."
"I'm a really picky person when it comes to lip gloss but it was love at first sight! It smells amazing, nothing like chemicals or unpleasantness other lipglosses contain. Most importantly, it's not sticky! Would definitely buy again."
"I love this lip balm. It moisturizes, it smells fantastic, and makes your lips look good. I lost one that I bought and was distraught as everywhere I went was sold out. I got one from here, just as good. Thinking about getting more: one for the purse, the house, and the office."
