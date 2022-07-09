Kate Middleton Serves Up Sunny Style at Wimbledon

During her second appearance during the 2022 Wimbledon tennis tournament, Kate Middleton recycled a bright designer dress she first wore earlier this year.

Kate Middleton's latest look for summer earns a high score.

While taking in the women's Wimbledon final on July 9 in London, the Duchess of Cambridge matched the sunny skies wearing a custom yellow dress by Roksanda.

The cheery frock featured an architectural twisted bodice, short sleeves and flowy midi-length skirt, which she accessorized with white pointed-toe pumps by Gianvito Rossi and Kiki McDonough lemon quartz earrings. Kate also wore a small purple-and-green bow pinned above her heart, which represented her patronage of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

This isn't the first time the 40-year-old royal has worn the vibrant number. She first donned the designer dress in Jamaica back in March during her tour of the Caribbean.

Earlier this week, Kate, along with her husband Prince William, attended the men's Wimbledon quarter final match in another fashion rewind. For the July 5 match, the mom-of-three arrived to the courts in blue and white polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich, which she first wore to an event during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee just last month. 

photos
Kate Middleton and Prince William's 2022 Caribbean Tour

Keep scrolling to see more stars at the 2022 Wimbledon tournament.

Javier Garcia/Shutterstock
Kate Middleton
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Kate Middleton & Prince William
Neil Mockford/GC Images
Vera Wang
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Lady Gabriella Windsor & Prince Michael of Kent
Karwai Tang/WireImage
James Middleton & Alizée Thevenet
Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images
Ian McKellen
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Stephen Fry
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Billie Jean King
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Michelle Dockery & Jasper Waller-Bridge
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Daisy Edgar Jones & Nicola Coughlan
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Oli Green & Sienna Miller
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Lashana Lynch
James Veysey/Shutterstock
Tom Sturridge
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Alexa Chung
James Veysey/Shutterstock
Thomas Brodie-Sangster & Talulah Riley
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Anna Wintour
Neil Mockford/GC Images
Russell Wilson & Ciara
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Mel C
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Carole Middleton & Michael Middleton
Neil Mockford/GC Images
Woody Harrelson
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Venus Williams & Alexis Ohanian
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Zara Tindall & Mike Tindall

