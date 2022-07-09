J.Crew's End-of-Season Sale: Get $120 Sandals for $17 & Jaw-Dropping Under $20 Deals on Jeans and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you want to score a really good deal on anything from jeans and dresses to bags and jewelry, J.Crew is the place to shop. While their regular priced items can be a little pricey, their sale section is amazing. In fact, it made the number one spot on our list for the online stores with the best sale sections. Right now they're having an incredible limited-time only sale that proves exactly why their sale section can't be beat. Let's just say, you can get $100+ items on sale for under $20.

J.Crew's End-of-Season Sale is happening now and you can take an extra 60% off hundreds of select sale styles. Everything in their clearance section is on sale, and anything that's not an extra 60% is an extra 50% off. All you have to do is enter the code BIGSALE at checkout to receive your jaw-dropping discount.

What's completely insane about this sale is that numerous items are already on clearance for around 70% off. So with that extra 60% off, you can score deals like a $120 pair of chic summer slides for $17, a $140 pair of classic medium wash jeans for $18, or $35 '90s-inspired tees for $4. It's a sale with seriously good discounts, you don't want to miss out!

We've rounded up some of the biggest jaw-dropping under $20 deals from J.Crew's End-of-Season Sale. Check those out below.