The Sopranos’ Tony Sirico Dead at 79

Legendary actor Tony Sirico has died at the age of 79.
Sirico's rep Bob McGowan confirmed the passing to E! News with a statement on July 8, saying, "Tony was a very loyal client, always gave to charity and was a member of the Wounded Warriors and an Army vet."
The actor was best known for his portrayal of Paul "Paulie Walnuts" Gualtieri on all six seasons of HBO's The Sopranos from 1999 to 2007.
Over the course of his decades-spanning career, Sirico also appeared in movies like Goodfellas, Bullets Over Broadway and Mighty Aphrodite before getting his defining role on the mob drama.
As news of his passing surfaced, tributes from across the entertainment industry began to roll in, including Sirico's Sopranos co-star Michael Imperioli.
"Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone I've ever known," Imperioli shared on Instagram. "I was at his side through so much: through good times and bad. But mostly good. And we had a lot of laughs. We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony."
"I will miss him forever. He is truly irreplaceable," Imperioli continued. "I send love to his family, friends and his many many fans. He was beloved and will never be forgotten. Heartbroken today."
Steven Van Zandt, who played Silvio on The Sopranos, paid his respects on Twitter.
"A larger than life character on and off screen," Van Zandt wrote. "Gonna miss you a lot my friend. Deepest condolences to the family."
After appearing on The Sopranos, Sirico continued to work on various TV shows. Most recently, he lent his voice to animated shows like American Dad! and Family Guy, and he appeared in movies like 2017's Wonder Wheel.
He is survived by his two children, Joanne Sirico Bello and Richard Sirico.