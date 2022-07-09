The Sopranos’ Tony Sirico Dead at 79

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Legendary actor Tony Sirico has died at the age of 79.

Sirico's rep Bob McGowan confirmed the passing to E! News with a statement on July 8, saying, "Tony was a very loyal client, always gave to charity and was a member of the Wounded Warriors and an Army vet."

The actor was best known for his portrayal of Paul "Paulie Walnuts" Gualtieri on all six seasons of HBO's The Sopranos from 1999 to 2007.

Over the course of his decades-spanning career, Sirico also appeared in movies like Goodfellas, Bullets Over Broadway and Mighty Aphrodite before getting his defining role on the mob drama.

As news of his passing surfaced, tributes from across the entertainment industry began to roll in, including Sirico's Sopranos co-star Michael Imperioli.

"Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone I've ever known," Imperioli shared on Instagram. "I was at his side through so much: through good times and bad. But mostly good. And we had a lot of laughs. We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony."