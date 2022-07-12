Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia React to Season 19's Contestant Arrivals

Watch : Jesse Palmer Says Bachelorette 2022 Will Break All the Rules

In Bachelor Nation, you only get one chance to make a first impression.

When The Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer teased that season 19 featured some incredibly outlandish limo entrances, we knew we were in store for some surprises on the July 11 premiere episode, especially with the most contestants in franchise history fighting for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's attention.

However, we weren't quite ready for James, a self-proclaimed "meatball enthusiast," who exited the limo with the biggest meatball sandwich known to mankind (we have plenty of questions about how exactly the sandwich fit in the limo, but those will have to wait) or Logan, who carried two baby chicks named Mary Beth and Alejandra in his hands. Two chicks for the two Bachelorettes. Get it?

Of course, it wouldn't be The Bachelorette without a few renegades who decided to forego the limo altogether!

There was general contractor Tino, who drove into the mansion on a forklift. A bit on the nose, but we guess it worked because he nabbed Rachel's first impression rose. Not to be outdone, mortgage broker Jacob rode up shirtless on horseback looking like something out of a paperback romance novel.