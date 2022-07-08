RHOC's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Calls Split From Victoria Brito "a Heartbreaking Feeling"

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Victoria Brito are no more.
The Real Housewives of Orange County alum and her girlfriend of nine months have officially split. "I am very sad, I won't sugarcoat it," Braunwyn exclusively told E! News on July 8. "Since being out, this is the longest relationship I've been in, so it's a heartbreaking feeling."
She echoed this sentiment in an Instagram Story, sharing, "The breakup with me and Vic, it's hard...This was like my first long-term female relationship that just really threw me for a loop. It's gonna take me some time to get over."
As emotional as the breakup is for Braunwyn, she's still looking at the positives. As the mom of seven told E! News, "I'm looking forward to being single, and doubling down on my work in the LGBTQ+ and sobriety communities."
Braunwyn came out in late 2020, and documented much of her journey with her sexuality on season 15 of RHOC. She and Victoria, a model and dancer, were first spotted together in Dec. 2021.
"I planned a little Sex and the City type first date," Braunwyn told E! News at the time. "It lasted seven days."
That same month, a source shared that while Braunwyn had previously been "enjoying the single life and playing the field, there was something about Victoria that Braunwyn really enjoyed."
The romance came after Braunwyn moved on from New Jersey-based hair stylist Jamie Parton, whom she went public with in Oct. 2021 shortly after moving to New York City—a decision that Braunwyn said her Orange County-based husband, Sean Burke, supported.
"He thinks it's a good choice," Braunwyn said. "He knows this has always been a dream of mine, and he kind of sees some of the things that are happening. He's like, 'I support you. The kids are going to be OK.' And I'll fly back and forth."
The move to the East Coast was preceded by Braunwyn officially parting ways with RHOC in June 2021 amid a cast shakeup.
"I loved every moment of being a Housewife, and am so proud of my time on the show—the good, the bad, and the in-between. It feels revolutionary to say, but I was able to get sober and stay sober on reality TV," Braunwyn shared in a statement at the time. "That's something for which I will forever be grateful. And I came out, becoming the first gay Housewife in the franchise's history. What an incredible honor to look back upon, especially during Pride Month."
Catch up with past seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange Country on Peacock.
