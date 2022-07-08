Why Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell Really Split

Breakups are never easy—but to split on national television? That's especially difficult.
Such was the case for Chleb Ravenell and Kathryn Dennis on the July 7 episode of Southern Charm. Viewers watched him return to the apartment they shared after an argument sent him packing, but instead of reconciling like Chleb had hoped to do, they officially broke up after more than a year of dating.
"We gave it a chance," Chleb told E! News during an exclusive interview on July 8. "We worked at first—we were a really loving couple—and then when we moved in together, we were kind of breaking apart from each other."
Then came filming, and what Chleb described as a subsequent downward spiral. But even though Southern Charm's cameras applied a certain pressure to their relationship, he explained that the show wasn't the cause of their downfall, adding, "We just discovered things faster."
The former couple was also affected by the stress of Kathryn's ongoing custody battle with ex Thomas Ravenel, with whom she shares two children.
"Just to see her go through that was painful," Chleb told E! News, explaining that as a solution, he tried to alleviate the pain. "I just wanted to make her happy, but with her dealing with all this, she kind of didn't realize what I was actually trying to do. She had too much going on in her mind."
And though Chleb admitted that he and Kathryn "don't have a relationship right now," even months after the split actually occurred, he wishes her the best. "I hope she does well with the custody battle, Thomas, all her friends. That's all I can say."
Until the Southern Charm reunion, that is. "I've been thinking about that," Chleb said. "That's gonna be pretty crazy."
As will the rest of season eight, he added, "Just tune in!"
Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)