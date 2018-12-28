Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Celebrates Christmas With the Kids Amid Custody Battle

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Dec. 28, 2018 7:32 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kathryn Dennis, Kensington, Saint, Christmas 2018

Instagram / Kathryn Dennis

Kathryn Dennis was all smiles as she celebrated Christmas with her children amid a custody battle with their father and her ex-boyfriend and Southern Charm co-star, Thomas Ravenel.

She posted on her Instagram page on Thursday photos of herself and daughter Kensington Calhoun Ravenel, 4, and Saint Julien Rembert Ravenel, 2, wearing festive outfits and posing in front of their Christmas tree.

"Real life #Christmasfamilyphoto #reality," she wrote.

In late October, Dennis filed a motion seeking primary custody of the kids, a month after Ravenel was arrested on charges of alleged assault and battery second degree.

According to Dennis' filing, she accused her ex of displaying "periods of impulsive and uncontrollable bouts of anger" as well as "extreme narcissism and anger management problems," and of relying "upon the use of full-time nannies." She claimed in the papers that Ravenel "has drunk alcohol to excess, mixed with prescription drugs, that has caused him to be impaired during periods of time in which he had custody of the children."

Photos

Vanderpump Rules and Southern Charm Friendships

In a counterclaim, Ravenel denied Dennis' claims. 

He also accused her of filing the motion "in bad faith, for the purpose of garnering media attention, creating material for her storyline on Southern Charm and ensuring her marketability as a 'reality TV star.'"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Southern Charm , Breakups , Christmas , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rita Ora

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kim Kardashian, Christmas Party, 2018

A Kim Kardashian Nip Slip and More Behind-the-Scenes Details From Her Christmas Party

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt

Angelina Jolie Shares How Her Children Learned About the World Through Each Other

Amber Martorana, Dave Flaherty, Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight's Amber Martorana Says She and Dave Flaherty Have Filed for Divorce

Liam Hemsworth, Rebel Wilson, Isn't It Romantic

Rebel Wilson Says She'll Get Married Next After Co-Stars Liam Hemsworth and Priyanka Chopra

90 Day Fiance, Jay Smith, Ashley Martson

It's a Tense 90 Day Fiancé Confrontation for Ashley and Jay Over His Secret Dating App

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Queer Eye, Best 2018 TV Shows

TV Lovers, Sound Off: Which New 2018 Show Stands Out the Most to You?

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.