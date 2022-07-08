David Harbour Shed 80 Pounds for Stranger Things—Something He'll Never Do Again

David Harbour is ditching the Pilates classes.
The Stranger Things star took on a rigorous workout routine to lose weight after Hopper was imprisoned in a Soviet camp in season four. He enrolled in Pilates and began intermittent fasting, dropping as much as 80 pounds over the course of eight months—but as he recently told GQ, "I don't think I'll ever do that again."
"Yeah, never again," he said, before adding that special effects can do the work. "The prosthetics are too good."
David is equally repelled by the idea of method acting, the process of immersing yourself in a character. He looked back on playing a Scottish King and thinking to himself "'I'm gonna kill a cat' or something: ‘I'm gonna go murder something to know what it feels like to murder," adding, "I didn't actually do it, obviously."
He continued, "Not only is that stuff silly, it's dangerous, and it actually doesn't produce good work."
Of course, Daniel Day Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio and, most recently, Jeremy Strong have been applauded for their respective performances brought about by method acting, but David is nonetheless put off by the process. "He's an extraordinary actor who I'm captivated and fascinated by," he said of the There Will Be Blood actor, specifically. "[But] when he explains his process it sounds like nonsense to me."
If David had gone totally method, essentially transforming into Hopper, he might not have met his wife, Lily Allen. The actor remembered going on their third date and being his candid self, which he worried would put her off. "I was just in this phase, where I was like, I'm just going to be brutally honest about everything, because why lie? And I told her something about my life, about my beliefs," he said. "It would take a really extraordinary person to be accepting of the things that I said. And I remember thinking: Wow, that's somebody I want to be around."
In fact, David previously said that he met the British singer when he was physically at his worst. "It's a true testament to my undeniable charisma when I say that my wife met me at 280 pounds with this beard and this hair," he told the New York Times last July. "We went on a date at the Wolseley [restaurant] in London, and she really fell for me at my worst, physically and hair-wise."
The pair got married in Las Vegas a year later, with Lily's two daughters serving as witnesses. They celebrated their nuptials with a greasy dinner at In 'N Out, where they shared a few pictures of themselves in their wedding attire. "In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people's princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic," he captioned the announcement. "Refreshments were served at a small reception following."
Stranger Things is streaming now on Netflix.