Thor: Love and Thunder Merch Haul: Must-Have Graphic Tees, Hoodies & More

When you're a Marvel fan, there's a good chance your closet and drawers are already filled with more graphic tees and hoodies than one actually needs in their lifetime. Let's just say, we may or may not have that little issue ourselves. Then again, when Marvel keeps releasing new shows on Disney+ or new movies in theaters, you can't help but add to your collection. If you want to snag some really cute and unique graphic t-shirt or sweatshirt designs, Etsy is the place to shop.
To celebrate the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, we searched through Etsy to find designs worthy of being in your closet, and there are definitely a few things you'll want to add to your cart ASAP. For instance, several pop culture-themed Etsy shops released new t-shirt designs for the latest Thor film. One that's worth checking out is the Little Tiger Shop, who specializes in stylish, minimalist designs of Thor and all the other Avengers.
Check out all the must-have Thor: Love and Thunder-inspired graphic tees, sweatshirts and more from Etsy below.
Thor: Love & Thunder Strongest Avenger Hat
Fans have been dying to get their hands on this hilarious trucker hat since the trailer first released, and now you can get it at both Etsy or Hot Topic.
Thor Strongest Avengers Customized Crewneck
If you're not really a fan of hats but you love the design, Little Tiger Shop on Etsy has this crewneck that you can customize and add in your name.
Thor God Bod 2022 T-Shirt
This ridiculously fun tee is perfect for the dad in your life who's been wearing their "Fathor" tee on repeat.
Thor: Love And Thunder Star Lord and Thor Sweatshirt
So cute! This design featuring Star Lord and Thor can be put on a sweatshirt, hoodie or t-shirt. Sizes for all range from S to 5XL, and there are six colors to choose from wit the option for more if you contact the seller.
Thor: Love and Thunder Mickey Ears
Little Ears Boutique on Etsy creates the most gorgeous Mickey ears, like this stunning headband inspired by the new Thor movie.
Thor Mighty Crewneck 2022
This crewneck is worthy of your attention. The design and colors used are perfection, and you can even choose what color you want your sweatshirt to be. It's on sale now for $37.
Thor: Love and Thunder Crewneck Sweatshirt
This vibrant sweatshirt is cozy and cool. It's available in six colors, and you can even get the design in a t-shirt or hoodie.
Thor: Love And Thunder Vintage T-Shirt
This cool vintage-like design from Art Antiques Jewelry on Etsy comes in four colors and sizes range from XS to 5XL.
Thor: Love and Thunder Double Sided Sweatshirt
This double-sided sweatshirt features a cool minimalist Thor: Love and Thunder design on the front and a large graphic of the God of Thunder himself on the back. It's currently available in black and white, but there is an option for other colors if you message the seller.
Thor Meditate Shirt
As far as inspirational tees go, this has to be our fave. You can find your balance in this Thor: Love and Thunder t-shirt from Your Own Fortune Design on Etsy.
Thor: Love And Thunder T-Shirt
The gang's all here in this stylish Thor: Love and Thunder themed tee. There are five colors to choose from including pink, light blue and sand. You can even get it in a hoodie or pullover.
Marvel Thor: Love and Thunder Valkyrie
All hail the badass that is King Valkyrie! You can get this colorful design in men and women's tees, tanks, hoodies, pullovers and more.
Thor: Love and Thunder Thor and Jane Fan Shirt
Rep your favorite ship with this adorable Thor: Love and Thunder-inspired design. There's a wide variety of colors to choose from including heather navy, black, pink and mint. If you love this design, Impossible Custom on Etsy has other designs featuring Disney, Marvel, Minions and more.
Jane Foster And Thor Two Sides Crewneck Sweatshirt
If you can't get enough of Thor and Jane, this sweet design is a must-have for your wardrobe.
