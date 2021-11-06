Journey to the Upside Down With These Stranger Things Gifts

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Happy Stranger Things Day to all who celebrate!

Commemorating the day when Will Byers went missing and Eleven opened up the portal to the Upside Down in the Netflix hit series, today should be filled with heaps of Eggo waffles, adventure, and of course, a Stranger Things marathon.

While we hold our breath for more details on Season 4, we'll be shopping for apparel, home décor, games and more must-haves inspired by the show to keep us entertained until the new season drops.

Below, check out our 16 Stranger Things gift ideas that will transport you to 1983 Hawkins, Indiana.