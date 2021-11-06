Journey to the Upside Down With These Stranger Things Gifts

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Happy Stranger Things Day to all who celebrate!
Commemorating the day when Will Byers went missing and Eleven opened up the portal to the Upside Down in the Netflix hit series, today should be filled with heaps of Eggo waffles, adventure, and of course, a Stranger Things marathon.
While we hold our breath for more details on Season 4, we'll be shopping for apparel, home décor, games and more must-haves inspired by the show to keep us entertained until the new season drops.
Below, check out our 16 Stranger Things gift ideas that will transport you to 1983 Hawkins, Indiana.
Stranger Things Dustin Bitty Boomers Collectible Bluetooth Speaker
How cute is this Dustin bluetooth speaker? It's perfect for jamming out to your favorite '80s tunes.
Stranger Things Graphic T-Shirt
Up your style game with this vintage graphic tee featuring your favorite friend group!
Stranger Things AV Club Sherpa Back Blanket
The only thing that goes better with a Stranger Things marathon than a plate of Eggos is this cozy sherpa blanket.
Funko! Pop Television: Stranger Things - Mike Ghostbusters
Decorate your desk or bookshelf with this mini version of Mike dressed in his iconic Ghostbusters costume featured in Season 2!
She's Our Friend, and She's Crazy! / Stranger Things Sticker
Put this Eleven-inspired sticker on your water bottle, laptop or your friend when you go out on the weekends.
Stranger Things Christmas Lights Alphabet Mug by Alanthewizard
Take a coffee break in-between running from Demogorgons with this alphabet lights mug!
Retro Stranger Things VHS Lamp Night Light by ShopofNostalgia
After watching a few episodes of Stranger Things at night, we don't blame you if you need a night light. This one is so fun!
Men's Stranger Things Hopper Coffee and Contemplation Pull Over Hoodie
We agree, Hopper! Mornings are for coffee and contemplation, plus cuddling up in sweatshirts.
Loungefly Stranger Things Chibi Characters All Over Print Mini Backpack
Keep your must-haves organized on the go thanks to this mini backpack!
Stranger Things Christmas Ornament by ADWCrafting
In addition to creating your own alphabet using rainbow lights, this beautiful ornament is a must for getting your home ready for the holidays.
LEGO Stranger Things The Upside Down 75810 Building Kit (2,287 Pieces)
Besides re-watching the past three Stranger Things seasons, add this 2,287-piece Lego set into the mix this weekend.
Stranger Things Birthday Cookies by TheBakeryonMain
These adorable and yummy cookies will make the perfect addition to any Stranger Things marathon or viewing party.
Stranger Things Coloring book
If you're like us, you like to multi-task while watching TV whether that's coloring or online shopping. We love this coloring book filled with pages of your favorite characters and scenes from the hit series.
Women's Stranger Things 6pk Low Cut Socks - Assorted Colors
This pack of colorful socks will make the best stocking stuffer for the Stranger Things fans in your life.
Stranger Things Pattern Throw Pillow
Nothing strange about having this pillow on your couch! We need all the help we can get when it comes to keeping patient until Season 4, and this pillow will keep spirits bright!
Stranger Things Guess Who Game by SweetPeteShop
The iconic board game but better! This show-inspired Guess Who will make a great holiday gift.
Ready for more gifting inspiration? Check out Lance Bass' holiday gift guide!