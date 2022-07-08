Machine Gun Kelly and Daughter Casie Perform Epic Duet of "Crazy in Love"

Watch : Machine Gun Kelly Gets Vulnerable in Life in Pink Documentary

Fans are "crazy in love" with Machine Gun Kelly's latest Instagram.

The Good Mourning star, 32, proved that having a natural talent for music runs in the family after showcasing his daughter's rapping skills. Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, shared the sweetest moment with his daughter, Casie Colson Baker, 13, in which the dynamic duo performed a duet of Beyoncé's iconic song, "Crazy in Love."

In the rocker's short video clip, posted on July 7, Casie rapped a portion of Jay-Z's verse in the 2003 track, while her dad cheered her on and performed alongside her. The father-daughter duo stood on a deck outside and showed off their skills to a couple of women surrounding them. Two women featured in the video also hyped Casie up, dancing and singing to the hit tune.

"parenting," Machine Gun Kelly captioned his post.

The "Bloody Valentine" musician's comments section was flooded with encouraging messages, with one fan writing, "The coolest dad and kid ever."