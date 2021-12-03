Machine Gun Kelly Has Another Sweet Red Carpet Moment With Daughter Casie

Machine Gun Kelly brought a special date to the premiere of his last film: His daughter, Casie.
On Thursday, Dec. 2, the 12-year-old girl accompanied the music artist and actor to Redbox's screening for the Western The Last Son in New York City. Casie wore a long, black leather jacket and matching pants and white top, while her dad, 31, sported a custom-made white double-breasted wool Dolce & Gabbana suit embellished with pearl pendants and sparkling DG logos, paired with a white turtleneck and a pearl and pink shell choker.
The rocker and rapper, real name Colson Baker, welcomed Casie when he was 19, with his now ex-girlfriend. MGK has brought their daughter to celebrity events since 2017, when they performed onstage together at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.
Last month, the star brought his daughter with him to the 2021 American Music Awards together.
The rocker and actor is currently dating Megan Fox, a mom of three. In July, she and Casie joined MGK at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.
MGK recently talked about his daughter on The Kelly Clarkson Show, saying, "I trust her opinion more than I trust my own now. Like, she has her finger on the pulse of like, what's hot or like, if I'm doing a song and it's the right one, she'll confirm it."
"Does she also tell you when it's crap?" host Kelly Clarkson asked, to which MGK responded, "Oh yeah, for sure."
He also said Casie is into sports and that he recently took her to her school's volleyball tryouts.
"She came up to me with like, recruitment papers and stuff like that and I was like, 'Whoa, what is this?' Like the NBA draft," he said. "But my favorite part was I looked at the contract and I was like, 'Casie, dude, they're going to pay you $1,800.' And then I looked closer and I was like, 'Oh, I have to pay $1,800. Right, OK."
In addition to concentrating on his music career, MGK has been acting in movies and TV for more than five years. The Last Son also stars Heather Graham and Sam Worthington and focuses on an outlaw to tries to end his evil family line. The R-rated movie is set for release on Dec. 10.