Get 2 Clinique Chubby Stick Lip Balms for the Price of 1

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Moisturized, smooth lips are always a good thing. Whether they're dry from the summer sun or chapped from the winter winds, your pout can never be too hydrated. And if you're looking for moisture along with a dose of color, you need to check out the Clinique Chubby Stick Intense Lip Balms. They're the perfect hybrid makeup product, combining everything that's great about a lip balm with the best attributes of a lipstick.
The Clinique Chubby Stick Intense Lip Balms deliver a happy medium level of coverage— they're not quite sheer, not quite opaque. They deliver the ideal everyday look that feels oh-so-comfortable and hydrating on your skin without feeling heavy.
If you want to try this classic product with a devoted following, QVC has a can't miss deal. You can get two for the price of one, at a price point of just $20. Keep one in your bag and one at home or you can gift one to a friend. You don't want to miss out on this unbelievable discount.
Clinique Chubby Stick Lip Balm Duo
Get two Clinique Chubby Stick Lip Balm in Mega Melon (a nude'ish coral) or Robust Rouge (a soft red). These lip balms deliver a natural-looking color and you'll never have to worry about sharpening the stick. Just swivel to get more color balm. It doesn't get easier than that.
If you need additional insights before shopping, check out these product reviews.
Clinique Chubby Stick Lip Balm Reviews
A longtime fan shared, "I have been using this lip balm for years. Love all shades, it is so moisturizing and nourishing . Also its colours perfectly fits all kind of makeup."
Another shopper reviewed, "I love the intensity of the colour. My third one I have purchased, and the fist time in my life that I have repurchased any time of makeup. It is also really moisturizing and great to throw in my purse to use throughout the day."
Someone else wrote, "So soft and smooth, surprisingly lasts for a while. Love so many colors."
A QVC customer said, "It's just right, neither dry nor greasy, too glossy or too matte, too thick or too sheer. It goes on like a crayon and leaves an even film of slightly glossy colour that keeps my lips moisturized and naturally tinted. Perfect when lipstick is a bit too much. I love this and will reorder."
Another person shared, "My favorite gloss stick to throw in my bag. All the colors I've picked have worked for me. Will keep going back to this."
Someone explained, "I'm not big fan of lipsticks but decided to try this one for special occasions. Really nice product, color is pretty and it is easy to use. Love the packaging!"
A shopper said, "This is an amazing lip balm for everyday wear! It is made of good quality, very hydrating, nice color, and of good value. A must buy!"
If you're looking for more great beauty deals, you can get $113 worth of hair products for $38: Living Proof, Oribe, R+Co, and more.