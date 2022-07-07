Lancôme Génifique Deal: Don't Miss This $41 Discount on Anti-Aging Skincare Products

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whenever I'm with someone with amazing, seemingly ageless skin, I can't help asking a lot of questions about their self-care routines to pick up some tips for myself. And in response, 99% of the time, I hear the words "Lancôme's Génifique." This product line has such a devoted following with customers who keep purchasing year after year. These are products that really come through with the results that I want without irritating my skin. If that's what your routine needs, there's a great discount that you need to check out.
If you want to step up your skincare routine or if you just want to get a great deal, head over to HSN where you can get the Lancôme's Génifique Serum, Génifique Pearl Eye Mask, and an RLMA Ultra SPF 30 for just $52. If you bought those products individually, it would cost $93.
Save $41 on effective anti-aging products before this must-shop deal sells out.
Lancôme's Génifique 3-Piece Must-Have Set
Here's what you'll get with this game-changing set from Lancôme:
- Lancôme Génifique Serum- Apply this for softer, smoother, more youthful-looking skin, according to the brand. This serum is also said to improve skin tone, texture, elasticity, firmness, and it boosts radiance. It even has a self-loading dropper, which dispenses the perfect amount of serum each time.
- Lancôme Génifique Pearl Eye Mask- Use this to temporarily smooth and soften the appearance of fine lines, per the brand. this eye mask helps contour the area to deliver the appearance of increased firmness and rest. If you want to look visibly younger and brighter, this is great to use before a special event.
- Lancôme's Génifique RLMA Ultra SPF 30- This is enriched with Linseed extract sourced from France. In addition to providing sun protection, it's great to decrease the appearance of lines and wrinkles, according to the brand. it's also great to improve skin tone, elasticity, and firmness.
If you need additional insights before you shop, check out these rave reviews from HSN customers.
Lancôme Génifique 3-Piece Must-Have Set Reviews
A shopper said, "I absolutely worship this serum. I always wanted to try it, and had a great opportunity with a little sample that actually lasted about a month. My skin is transformed and looks better every day. Best anti-aging face treatment I ever used. This set is in my favorites."
Another gushed, "I love this product. It does what it says it will do. Many people don't believe my age. Keeps my skin looking youthful."
Someone else reviewed, "Wrinkles are disappearing! Was apprehensive in ordering this set but after using the products it seems to be working."
"My second kit purchased. Sent this again as a gift to a friend. Great starter kit of the best of the brand for newbies," an HSN customer said.
A fan of the set shared, "BEAUTIFUL..WORKS...HOW'S THAT? Love the serum...skin improves as i apply!!!! WOW."
