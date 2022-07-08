Things From Target That Make Me Feel Like I’m Shopping at Pottery Barn

From unique home decor to entertaining must-haves, we've rounded up some chic home finds from Target that could easily pass for Pottery Barn.

By Kristine Fellizar Jul 08, 2022 10:00 AMTags
Life/StyleHomeShoppingShop With E!Shop Home
Ecomm, Pottery Barn Target FindsTarget

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Pottery Barn has everything you need to make your home look extra chic and feel super cozy. In an ideal world, we'd have all the money we's need to fill our home with all the cute Pottery Barn goodies we want. Fortunately, there are budget-friendly online retailers that offer the kinds of furniture, decor and more you'd find at Pottery Barn. Chances are, you're pretty familiar with the one we've got for you today. 

Target, one of our go-to's for anything and everything from fashion and beauty to snacks, has an amazing home section filled with products for everyone's tastes. Their three big exclusive home collections (Opalhouse, Threshold and Hearth & Hand), have the trendiest Pottery Barn-like pieces for pretty affordable prices. Best part is, Target has sales on home all the time. So there's a good chance you can snag some quality home decor and more for cheap. 

We've rounded up a few things from Target that make us feel like we're shopping at Pottery Barn. Check those out below.

read
If You Love Shopping at Anthropologie, You'll Want to Shop These Budget-Friendly Stores

Threshold Small Carved Cream Vase

This decorative vase from Threshold could easily fit in with Pottery Barn's artisan vase collection, which can range from around $80 to $350. You can add this vase to your home today for just $19.

$25
$19
Target

Threshold Circle Object

No one will be able to tell you got this cool decorative piece for just $11. 

$15
$11
Target

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Slams Alleged Instacart Worker for “Lying” About Her Son

2

Doja Cat Slams Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp for Posting DMs

3

Priyanka Chopra's New Photo of Baby Malti Proves She's a Fashionista

Threshold Large Multiweave Rattan Basket

Rattan baskets of this size (bottom left) tend to cost over $100 at Pottery Barn. But you can snag this chic large basket for today for just $34.

$40
$34
Target

Opalhouse Round Rattan Basket with Handle Natural

This 10" x 10.5" rattan basket from Opalhouse can be used for so many things from holding plants to storing blankets. Right now it's on sale for $24.

$30
$24
Target

Project 62 Belmar Writing Desk with Display Shelf and Drawers Natural

Take your home office space to the next level with this stylish and cool writing desk from Project 62. If you love the style, it's on sale now for less than $200.

$250
$188
Target

Opalhouse Glass Short Tinted Tumblers - 4 Pack

Entertaining this summer? These cool tinted tumblers are a must-have for your home. You can serve anything from soft drinks to cocktails, and they're pretty affordable at under $20 for a pack of four.

$16
Target

Opalhouse 17

This large decorative serving tray from Opalhouse would look great with the tinted tumblers above. Target shoppers are obsessed, and one even said it looked much more expensive than it is. 

$25
Target

Opalhouse Cotton Jacquard Table Runner with Tassels Black/White

This table runner makes a stylish base for your centerpiece. Best part is, it's on sale for just $19.

$22
$19
Target

Project 62 Artificial Monstera Arrangement in Ceramic Pot

Faux plant arrangements at Pottery Barn can get pretty pricey—we're talking $200-plus. But you can snag this best-selling artificial plant arrangement from Project 62 for less than $20 today. 

$25
$19
Target

Opalhouse Tall Tapered Basket

Opalhouse has no shortage of super cute and sophisticated baskets for storage, decor and more. We're all about this $30 tall tapered basket that would likely cost you over $100 at Pottery Barn.

$30
Target

Opalhouse Sun Burst Cast Wall Mirror Brass

This unique sun burst mirror from Opalhouse is a total stunner. If you were to find one that's similar at Pottery Barn, it would likely cost you between $300 to $500. Fortunately, this one costs just $26. 

$35
$26
Target

Opalhouse Sepulveda Mixed Material Counter Height Barstool Ivory/Natural

A chic counter height barstool at Pottery Barn can cost around $400 a piece. But you can get this super cute mixed media barstool from Opalhouse for a much more affordable price.

$130
Target

Threshold Brass Stand Planter

This stylish brass stand planter will glam up your space in an instant. It's originally $50, but it's on sale today for $38. Such a great deal! 

$50
$38
Target

Looking for more affordable finds similar to things you'd find at Pottery Barn? Check out Amazon Home Finds That Make Me Feel Like I'm Shopping at Pottery Barn.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Slams Alleged Instacart Worker for “Lying” About Her Son

2

Doja Cat Slams Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp for Posting DMs

3

Priyanka Chopra's New Photo of Baby Malti Proves She's a Fashionista

4

Elon Musk Seemingly Weighs in On Welcoming Twins With Shivon Zilis

5

Armie Hammer’s Lawyer Addresses Rumor He’s Working as Hotel Concierge