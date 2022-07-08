Things From Target That Make Me Feel Like I’m Shopping at Pottery Barn

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Pottery Barn has everything you need to make your home look extra chic and feel super cozy. In an ideal world, we'd have all the money we's need to fill our home with all the cute Pottery Barn goodies we want. Fortunately, there are budget-friendly online retailers that offer the kinds of furniture, decor and more you'd find at Pottery Barn. Chances are, you're pretty familiar with the one we've got for you today.
Target, one of our go-to's for anything and everything from fashion and beauty to snacks, has an amazing home section filled with products for everyone's tastes. Their three big exclusive home collections (Opalhouse, Threshold and Hearth & Hand), have the trendiest Pottery Barn-like pieces for pretty affordable prices. Best part is, Target has sales on home all the time. So there's a good chance you can snag some quality home decor and more for cheap.
We've rounded up a few things from Target that make us feel like we're shopping at Pottery Barn. Check those out below.
Threshold Small Carved Cream Vase
This decorative vase from Threshold could easily fit in with Pottery Barn's artisan vase collection, which can range from around $80 to $350. You can add this vase to your home today for just $19.
Threshold Circle Object
No one will be able to tell you got this cool decorative piece for just $11.
Threshold Large Multiweave Rattan Basket
Rattan baskets of this size (bottom left) tend to cost over $100 at Pottery Barn. But you can snag this chic large basket for today for just $34.
Opalhouse Round Rattan Basket with Handle Natural
This 10" x 10.5" rattan basket from Opalhouse can be used for so many things from holding plants to storing blankets. Right now it's on sale for $24.
Project 62 Belmar Writing Desk with Display Shelf and Drawers Natural
Take your home office space to the next level with this stylish and cool writing desk from Project 62. If you love the style, it's on sale now for less than $200.
Opalhouse Glass Short Tinted Tumblers - 4 Pack
Entertaining this summer? These cool tinted tumblers are a must-have for your home. You can serve anything from soft drinks to cocktails, and they're pretty affordable at under $20 for a pack of four.
Opalhouse 17
This large decorative serving tray from Opalhouse would look great with the tinted tumblers above. Target shoppers are obsessed, and one even said it looked much more expensive than it is.
Opalhouse Cotton Jacquard Table Runner with Tassels Black/White
This table runner makes a stylish base for your centerpiece. Best part is, it's on sale for just $19.
Project 62 Artificial Monstera Arrangement in Ceramic Pot
Faux plant arrangements at Pottery Barn can get pretty pricey—we're talking $200-plus. But you can snag this best-selling artificial plant arrangement from Project 62 for less than $20 today.
Opalhouse Tall Tapered Basket
Opalhouse has no shortage of super cute and sophisticated baskets for storage, decor and more. We're all about this $30 tall tapered basket that would likely cost you over $100 at Pottery Barn.
Opalhouse Sun Burst Cast Wall Mirror Brass
This unique sun burst mirror from Opalhouse is a total stunner. If you were to find one that's similar at Pottery Barn, it would likely cost you between $300 to $500. Fortunately, this one costs just $26.
Opalhouse Sepulveda Mixed Material Counter Height Barstool Ivory/Natural
A chic counter height barstool at Pottery Barn can cost around $400 a piece. But you can get this super cute mixed media barstool from Opalhouse for a much more affordable price.
Threshold Brass Stand Planter
This stylish brass stand planter will glam up your space in an instant. It's originally $50, but it's on sale today for $38. Such a great deal!
