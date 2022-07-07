You Won't Believe What This Happy Days Alum Is Up to Now

Anson Williams hopes to trade in his bomber jacket for a sport coat.
The actor, who played Potsie Weber on all 11 seasons of treasured sitcom Happy Days from 1974 to 1984, is running for major of his hometown Ojai, Calif.
Williams announced his mayoral candidacy during a June 28 Ojai City Council meeting, according to the Ojai Valley News. During his announcement, he said the city needs "leadership that inspires a collaborative team."
The former sitcom star will have to wait until July 18 to formally declare his candidacy. Williams will be going up against incumbent mayor Betsy Stix, who won the office in 2020.
He did not make any official political party affiliation, his recent social media presence leaves little doubt for where he stands on many issues.
"Marjorie Taylor Green [sic] is lecturing us on mental illness?" he tweeted on May 26. "It's not the mentally ill in the streets, Marjorie, it's the mentally ill in power…Lawmakers like YOU!"
While Williams will need to win over the town of Ojai, he already has one very important endorsement in his back pocket: former Happy Days co-star Henry Winkler! The actor, who played the iconic Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli on the show, tweeted "You have my vote" on July 5.
Since appearing as the best friend of Richie Cunningham (Ron Howard) on Happy Days—which also starred Marion Ross, Tom Bosley, Don Most and Erin Moran—Williams appeared on episodes of shows like Boy Meets World, Baywatch and Sabrina the Teenage Witch.
He also developed an impressive television directing resume, getting behind the camera for shows like 7th Heaven, Charmed, Lizzie McGuire and, from 2008 to 2013, a total of 31 episodes of The Secret Life of the American Teenager.
Maybe he can secure an endorsement tweet from Shailene Woodley next.