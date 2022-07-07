You Won't Believe What This Happy Days Alum Is Up to Now

Watch : Henry Winkler Details Bill Hader's Creative Evolution on Barry

Anson Williams hopes to trade in his bomber jacket for a sport coat.

The actor, who played Potsie Weber on all 11 seasons of treasured sitcom Happy Days from 1974 to 1984, is running for major of his hometown Ojai, Calif.

Williams announced his mayoral candidacy during a June 28 Ojai City Council meeting, according to the Ojai Valley News. During his announcement, he said the city needs "leadership that inspires a collaborative team."

The former sitcom star will have to wait until July 18 to formally declare his candidacy. Williams will be going up against incumbent mayor Betsy Stix, who won the office in 2020.

He did not make any official political party affiliation, his recent social media presence leaves little doubt for where he stands on many issues.

"Marjorie Taylor Green [sic] is lecturing us on mental illness?" he tweeted on May 26. "It's not the mentally ill in the streets, Marjorie, it's the mentally ill in power…Lawmakers like YOU!"