Bachelor Nation's Luke Pell Is Engaged to Amanda Mertz

From rose ceremonies to his own wedding ceremony, Luke Pell has found his forever.

The Bachelorette alum and Amanda Mertz got engaged in Rome last weekend. For the special moment, Amanda donned a red and white dress while Luke got down on one knee in tan pants and a plaid blazer, as seen in a July 7 Instagram post Amanda and Luke shared to celebrate the milestone.

"When in Rome…," they wrote. "We are so thrilled to finally share the news, WE'RE ENGAGED!!"

While the couple, who first began dating in 2018, are now embarking on a brand new journey, Luke noted that taking this next step felt "like a long time coming."

"There's other points in my life which I thought I was much closer to it," he told People. "And now, I'm finally there. So [I'm] really excited—and excited about the next season of life."

So, with an engagement in Rome, what's on the agenda for the wedding? Well, Luke and Amanda have already started brainstorming what their nuptials will look like and where they will take place.