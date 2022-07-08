Designer Items I Can’t Believe Are From Nordstrom Rack

With prices starting at $11, you can't beat these up to 80% off deals on Marc Jacobs, Coach, Prada, Jimmy Choo, and more.

By Carly Shihadeh Jul 08, 2022 11:00 AMTags
E-Comm: Nordstrom Rack

Leave it to Nordstrom Rack to have the cutest styles at the best prices. Don't even get us started on their designer selection. Ok, fine, we'll start. From Coach to Dior to Jimmy Choo to Alexander McQueen to Marc Jacobs, we couldn't believe the luxurious styles we found on Nordstrom Rack for such affordable prices. 

The way we see it, if you're going on a trip this summer, treat yourself to a new designer item to bring with you and complete your vacation outfits. And if you aren't going on a summer trip? Great, you're saving money and deserve to treat yourself to a new item. Think of the boost of serotonin you'll feel when it arrives in the mail and you get to wear it the next time you go to dinner.

Scroll below for wallets, purses, shoes, perfume, sunglasses, and more that'll make you look and feel so chic. 

21 Styles to Rock the Country Club Chic Trend

Coach Signature Monogram Leather Strap Wristlet

Coach's signature monogram print is a classic for a reason. Take 43% off this adorable Coach wristlet

$88
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Marc Jacobs Groove Leather Mini Bag

We found your new go-to Marc Jacobs crossbody purse. It's 58% off and it comes in six different colors.

$195
$80
Nordstrom Rack

Coach Jeri Logo Sandal

These Coach sandals are perfect for warmer weather, and they're so chic you'll be able to wear them for many summer seasons to come.

$70
Nordstrom Rack

Chloé 54mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses

It's super rare to see Chloé styles on sale, so we're super excited to see these stunning sunglasses for 65% off.

$229
$80
Nordstrom Rack

Alexander McQueen Skull Pebbled Leather Card Holder

Throw this edgy, chic cardholder from Alexander McQueen in your purse, and you'll get so many compliments when you pull it out at dinner. The best part? It's 53% off now.

$160
$75
Nordstrom Rack

Max Mara Leisure Ricerca Wide Leg Cotton & Camel Hair Blend Drawstring Pants

Is it too early to start planning our fall wardrobes? These luxurious Max Mara lounge pants are a must-have when the days start to get colder. Get all the coziness for 80% off and just $65.

$325
$65
Nordstrom Rack

MCM 50mm Round Sunglasses

Score! These trendy MCM sunglasses are 68% off at Nordstrom Rack. 

$189
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Christian Dior 65mm Aviator Sunglasses

You'll look like a celebrity in these Dior sunglasses that are 76% off now.

$420
$100
Nordstrom Rack

Prada Candy Florale Eau de Toilette

We can't wait to spray Prada's deliciously sweet scent. The brand says it's inspired by a bouquet of flowers standing on the counter of an ice cream shop in Italy.

$82
$70
Nordstrom Rack

Marc Jacobs Quilted Medium Tote Bag

Puffy, quilted bags are trending right now. Get your hands on this pink one from Marc Jacobs to make a statement. 

$100
Nordstrom Rack

Marc Jacobs Mini Rider Leather Crossbody Bag

50% off and super chic, this bag is a must-have addition to your accessories. 

$325
$160
Nordstrom Rack

Coach Ulyssa Waterproof Slide Sandal

We think these Coach slides will be your go-to shoe for the beach and pool this summer. 

$95
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Jimmy Choo Abbie 61mm Aviator Sunglasses

Yup, you're seeing that price cut correctly. These Jimmy Choo sunglasses are 72% off.

$330
$90
Nordstrom Rack

Marc Jacobs Mini Grind Coated Leather Tote

Here's the perfect summertime day purse that's 54% off now. 

$350
$160
Nordstrom Rack

Coach Swinger Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag

Wear it as a crossbody or as a shoulder bag, this retro pink bag is too adorable not to add to cart.

$165
Nordstrom Rack

Marc Jacobs Tempo Baguette Shoulder Bag

Take 56% off this ultra-chic bag from Marc Jacobs that you can wear with anything and everything. 

$395
$170
Nordstrom Rack

Jimmy Choo Illicit Flower 0.15 oz. Eau de Parfum

With notes of zesty fruits and bright florals, you'll smell so chic for just $11, as this Jimmy Choo perfume is 45% off.

$20
$11
Nordstrom Rack

Marc Jacobs Mini Backpack

How adorable is this mini backpack from Marc Jacobs? Plus, it's 52% off now. 

$275
$130
Nordstrom Rack

Burberry Women's London Eau de Parfum Spray

42% off floral fresh perfume with gentle top notes of rose and honeysuckle and a deep heart of tiare flower, jasmine, and peony.

$61
$35
Nordstrom Rack

