21 Styles to Rock the Country Club Chic Trend

Picture Sharpay Evans in High School Musical 2 lounging poolside at her dad's country club and singing "Fabulous." That's the kind of energy we're channeling all summer long, especially when it comes to our fabulous outfits.
Whether you belong to a country club or not, you've probably noticed the trend in full force. It girls everywhere are wearing chic tennis and golf-inspired outfits to brunch, shopping, or to grab coffee, and we're totally here for it. A chic country club wardrobe channels all the best parts of coastal grandmother, rich mom, and hot girl walk aesthetics. Whether you're actually playing tennis or golf, or you're just grabbing lunch or cocktails, these styles will keep you on-trend this summer. Glamorous accessories, classic styles, and trending athletic pieces are all you need to rock this trend.
Scroll below for 21 ways to look expensive, athletic, chic, and fabulous from Alo Yoga, Amazon, and more.
Alosoft Courtside Tennis Dress
Combining the chic look of your classic little black dress with the comfort of an athleisure style, you need this tennis dress in your life. Alo describes its Alosoft fabric as "velvety soft & breathable." You'll look amazing getting active or grabbing cocktails at the country club in this ultra-flattering dress.
Bennett 18k Gold Tennis Bracelet - Clear
No country club-inspired outfit is complete without a little glam. This tennis bracelet looks expensive, but it's 20% off now.
As If Tennis Necklace in Gold
Complete your sparkling accessory look with this $36 tennis necklace that looks like the real thing.
Long-Sleeve Button-Through Ruched Poplin Top
Here's a sale on sale top that will make you look so fabulous. It's giving coastal grandmother meets rich mom.
SOJOS Oversized Square Cateye Polarized Sunglasses for Women Men Big Trendy Sunnies SJ2115
We love an oversized pair of sunglasses to look glamorous, and these ones are 25% off.
ASICS Women's Gel-Contend 7 Running Shoe
We love the color combination on these tennis shoes that are 25% off. They're the perfect shoe to get active at the country club or outside this summer.
Pleated Tennis Skirts for Women with Pockets Shorts Athletic Golf Skorts Activewear Running Workout Sports Skirt
This adorable tennis skirt comes in 24 colors.
Grand Slam Tennis Skirt
Flattering and trendy, this tennis skort is the perfect way to look country club chic. It comes in five colors, and you'll love the pockets in the shorts underneath.
Ribbed Polo Bodysuit
We're obsessed with this baby pink color, and it's the perfect bodysuit to wear with your tennis skirt.
Love Knots Tie Scrunchie
The perfect, functional accessory for summertime at the country club comes in nine chic colors.
Traveler Polo Mini Dress
This adorable dress comes in four chic colors.
Solar Visor
This visor is giving edgy rich soccer mom energy in the best way.
Nike Air Presto Sneaker
These are perfect for hot girl walks, tennis, golf, and all of your other summertime activities.
Sleeveless piqué polo shirt
Timeless, classic, and 71% off means this style is an immediate add to cart.
Floppy Straw Sun Hat Foldable Packable Wide Brim Summer Beach Hat Crochet Bucket Hat for Women
We love a crochet bucket hat to look chic and protect your face from the sun.
Womens Dressy Blouses Tops, Casual Long Sleeve Loose Fit Button Down Shirts
Whether you're wearing this as a bikini coverup for lounging by the pool or pairing this with blue jeans for lunch, this classic white button down is perfect for summertime at the country club.
Drama Collar V-Neck Sweatshirt
Channel preppy vibes in the best way with this collar sweatshirt.
LouKeith Tennis Skirts for Women Golf Athletic Activewear Skorts Mini Summer Workout Running Shorts with Pockets
This skirt is 75% Nylon, 25% Spandex and features a hidden pocket. You'll be best-dressed on the tennis court... or on your afternoon walk.
Charmed Tennis Dress
Live out your charmed country club dreams with Alo Yoga's Charmed Tennis Dress. This tennis-inspired style comes in this gorgeous magenta color if you want to make a statement, but it also comes in black and white for a more classic look.
Glow Sweatband (2-Pack)
Keep the sweat away with this adorable accessory. Choose between four color combinations for the chicest 2-pack sweatband set.