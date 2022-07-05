Get $110 Worth of Peter Thomas Roth Skincare Masks for Just $39

If you are looking for additional insights before you shop, check out these reviews on each of the products in the set.

Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask Reviews

A QVC customer raved, "Out of hundreds of masks that I have used, this is my favorite and my go to mask. I just came back to purchase another one and they are SOLD OUT! I think I will put this mask on my Christmas list for all to love. Please keep in stock."

Another declared, ""I love Peter Thomas Roth skincare! I absolutely love this cucumber mask! I can use it for 10 minutes or 1 hour or I've even left it on overnight as a sleeping mask and my skin feels so soft and smooth after I use it and in the morning after I sleep with it on it makes me feel like I have brand new skin!!! It is very gentle so you don't have to worry about it hurting your skin by leaving it on all day long or overnight!!!"

A shopper with rosacea explained, "This mask is wonderful for anyone with rosacea especially when you have a flare up it cools my skin down and calms the redness in no time! I would recommend this to anyone with sensitive skin or rosacea!"

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Reviews

A fan of the mask reviewed, "I washed my face and put this on for about 10 minutes. After rinsing in warm water, I looked up to see the most smooth, glowing reflection I have seen in a long time. This makes my skin nourished, hydrated and gives it a bounce. I love this and will definitely buy again!"

Another declared, "Magical cream!!!!! It helps hydrate skin in a magical way."

Someone else explained, "I have sensitive dry skin with rosacea. PTR's 24 carat gold mask calms and brightens my skin. I love it!"

Peter Thomas Roth Rose Stem Cell Mask Reviews

A customer said, "I had NO Idea just how much I would love this mask! I use it every other night for extra hydration- even in Houston! It is light and smells amazing!"

Another wrote, "I love Peter Thomas Roth products. My 73 year old face has improved so much. The rose stem cell is amazing. I put it on overnight. When I rinse it off in the morning I feel like I had a facial. It is so cool and feels amazing."

"I love PTR products. This mask always makes my skin feel good,and soft. It's especially good for the hot summer,because it feels really cool and icy when you put it on. Love it," a QVC customer shared.

