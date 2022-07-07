Armie Hammer’s Lawyer Sets the Record Straight on Rumor He’s Working as Cayman Islands Hotel Concierge

It looks like Armie Hammer has not found a new profession in the hotel industry.
On July 6, Muna Mire, a producer on Showtime's Desus & Mero, shared an image of a flyer that appeared to show a photo of the Social Network actor, portraying him as a concierge employed at Morritt's Resort in Grand Cayman after he was hit with sexual abuse allegations last year.
"My friend's parents went on vacation in the Cayman Islands and armie hammer was their concierge," Muna tweeted, along with an image of the flyer. "I'm still not over it."
The advertisement in question features information for guests to receive discount vouchers for local restaurants, excursions and deep-sea fishing. The flyer read, "I am your personal concierge and am here to help you get the very best from your vacation."
After the image started to go viral on July 7, Armie's lawyer, Andrew Brettler, addressed the rumors about his alleged employment, telling Variety that the flyer is fake.
An employee of Morritt's Resort also confirmed to the outlet that the flyer was created as a prank. The worker told Variety that Armie—who has been living in the Caymans throughout the COVID-19 pandemic—is a guest of the hotel but does not work there. The employee said the Call Me by Your Name actor is friends with some of the hotel staff and plays golf with them and he believes that some of those people made the flyer and jokingly sent it to some rooms at the resort.
The joke has now brought attention to Armie, who has been keeping a low profile in the Caymans after several women accused the actor of emotional and physical abuse last year. They alleged that he messaged them about sexual acts and other fantasies, some of them fetishizing violence.
After their posts went viral, Armie released a statement, calling the allegations "bulls--t claims."
In March 2021, a woman named Effie accused Armie of "violently" raping her "for over four hours in Los Angeles" in 2017. Effie said in a press conference that the actor "repeatedly slapped my head against a wall bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent."
Armie's attorney denied those allegations, saying in a statement to E! News, "Effie's own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her."
Following the allegations, Armie checked into a Florida treatment program in May 2021 for drug, alcohol, and sex issues. Seven months later, Armie's lawyer told E! News, "I can confirm that Mr. Hammer has left the treatment facility and is doing great." However, he did not specify when the actor checked out.
In February, a source told E! News that Armie was focused on himself and his kids Harper, 7, and Ford, 5, who he shares with ex Elizabeth Chambers. "Armie is very committed to his sobriety and has been super consistent with it," the insider said. "His main priority is staying sober and being there for his kids and Elizabeth."