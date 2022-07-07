Armie Hammer’s Lawyer Sets the Record Straight on Rumor He’s Working as Cayman Islands Hotel Concierge

Watch : Armie Hammer Leaves Rehab Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

It looks like Armie Hammer has not found a new profession in the hotel industry.

On July 6, Muna Mire, a producer on Showtime's Desus & Mero, shared an image of a flyer that appeared to show a photo of the Social Network actor, portraying him as a concierge employed at Morritt's Resort in Grand Cayman after he was hit with sexual abuse allegations last year.

"My friend's parents went on vacation in the Cayman Islands and armie hammer was their concierge," Muna tweeted, along with an image of the flyer. "I'm still not over it."

The advertisement in question features information for guests to receive discount vouchers for local restaurants, excursions and deep-sea fishing. The flyer read, "I am your personal concierge and am here to help you get the very best from your vacation."

After the image started to go viral on July 7, Armie's lawyer, Andrew Brettler, addressed the rumors about his alleged employment, telling Variety that the flyer is fake.