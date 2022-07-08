Why Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli's Romance Is Even Stronger Than You Think

Watch : Inside Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann's SECRET Romance

Blake Horstmann swears he didn't want to find love when he signed up for All Star Shore.

But as viewers of the reality show quickly found out, the Bachelor Nation member instantly hit it off with Love Is Blind star Giannina Gibelli. Now, Blake can't believe the gift he received after reluctantly saying yes to more reality TV.

"After being in this weird, crazy world of entertainment for almost five years, she was just refreshing to me," Blake exclusively shared with E! News. "She was so real and raw and she didn't really care what other people thought of her."

Another aspect that Blake admired about his co-star? Giannina's ability to put aside any negativity during one-on-one time with Blake, especially as they faced skepticism from fellow contestant Angelina Pivarnick.

"Giannina is incredibly kind and if you are family and her friend, she will die for you," he said. "She really is incredibly loyal. That is something I think people will see as time goes on."