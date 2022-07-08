Art, Sex, Death: A Look at the Chelsea Hotel's Wildly Fascinating History

Watch : See Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's ICONIC Halloween Costumes

If walls could talk, the rooms at the Chelsea Hotel would never shut up.

It opened in 1884 as an 80-unit luxury co-op called the Chelsea Association Building, but around the turn of the century it morphed a rental outfit, with the "hotel" part coming later. Still, despite its name, the iconic 12-story Victorian Gothic structure at 222 West 23rd Street in Manhattan has always been more of a residence for eclectic souls to hang their hats than a check-in-for-a-week-with-the-kids destination.

Deemed a historic New York landmark in 1966, the Chelsea has seen everyone from Mark Twain to Titanic survivors to the Beat poets to Ethan Hawke pass through its doors. An incalculable amount of art has been produced under its roof, and the place itself has inspired movies, books and music, name-checked in songs across multiple decades by the likes of Bob Dylan and Phoebe Bridgers and serving as a watering hole for creative types from all over the world.