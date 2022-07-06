Tia Mowry Shares Amazon Prime Day Picks That Support Small Businesses

We interviewed Tia Mowry because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Tia is a paid spokesperson for Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Strategic shoppers are counting down until Amazon Prime Day 2022, and Tia Mowry is one of those people looking forward to the major discounts. She is a loyal Amazon shopper, who told E!, "Amazon is the easiest and most convenient way to shop. As a creator, an entrepreneur and a mom, I am constantly shopping for clothes, home necessities, beauty products, you name it! Amazon makes shopping quick and easy. Their selection of products is unbeatable and the prices are great."
Another reason that Tia loves Amazon is that the platform is a great way to shop small businesses, including some picks from Tia. she explained, "I know first-hand how difficult it can be to own and operate a small business. I really appreciate how amazing Amazon is to small businesses and how they supportive they are to entrepreneurs and artisans."
In an exclusive E! interview, Tia shared some her favorite Prime Day picks from small businesses and she explained why these products are must-haves.
E!: Tell me about partnering with Amazon to support small businesses.
TM: More than half of the products sold on Amazon come from small and medium-sized businesses. Amazon is committed to small business success. Small businesses are the backbone of the US economy; they create jobs and drive innovation. Amazon invests in small business success through logistics, services, programs, tools, and features that allow them to scale and connect with more customers, establish and build their brands, create jobs in their communities, and pursue their business ambitions.
This Prime Day, Amazon is once again putting a special emphasis on Small Businesses with their Prime Day Small Business Sweepstakes. From June 21 through July 11 Amazon will offer Prime members the chance to win big by supporting small businesses. For every $1 spent on eligible small business products, customers will receive a chance to win epic prizes. Prizes include a pre-game experience and tickets to Super Bowl LVII, tickets to a special New York City screening and cast meet-and-greet for Prime Video's upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series, and Amazon gift cards. This promotion is fully funded by Amazon to connect customers with innovators, artisans, and local entrepreneurs.
Tia Mowry's Amazon Picks from Small Businesses
Crafts and the City Reusable Cotton Pads for Face- 20 Pack
"I really dislike being wasteful, so if I can use a product that is reusable and more sustainable, I will. These pads are gentle, exfoliating and easy to use. They are well-made and can be machine washed so I use them, toss them in the wash and then reuse!"
FootNanny Starter Kit Bundle
"I'm all about equal opportunity self-care! Especially now in the summer, I work this into my shower routine and my feet feel super soft and smooth ready for sandals. I also love that FootNanny is a Black-owned, female-owned business. I love supporting diverse, female entrepreneurs!"
Easy Peasie Vegetable Powder Blends- Non-GMO Dried Ground Veggie Sprinkles for Meals and Smoothies (3-Pack: Green, Red, and Natural)
"Small businesses always have the most brilliant ideas and I'm obsessed with this one! These Easy Peasie Vegetable Powders are the perfect way for me to sneak veggies into all my kids' meals. I put it on their lunches, bring it out to restaurants – I'll do what I have to do to make sure they get their vegetables!"
Nadean Designs Raw Black Tourmaline Prong Stud Earrings
"Jewelry is really such a beautiful way to elevate any outfit. I think these earrings are so stunning and the fact that no two are alike is just really cool and special. They make such a great gift– I have a pair, but have also bought pairs for friends and family."
Crafts and the City Luxury Shower Steamers Aromatherapy Gift Set
"I have to say that self-care is so important. If I've had a stressful day, nothing chills me out and eases my mind like a warm shower before bed with one of these aromatherapy shower bombs. I love that it can be used in the shower— that's so unique and is perfect for business travel or a quick self-care sesh! We have to shower every day, why not add a little self-care?"
Nadean Designs Evil Eye Necklace Protection Disc Pendant Medallion
"Good vibes only!! There's so much negativity in the world so I will take all the protection and positive energy I can get. This evil eye necklace is really beautiful and it's handmade which just makes it so special."
Pela iPhone Case and AirPod Case
"It's so cool that the iPhone and AirPod case are plant based and sustainable. The case is made from flax plants, which create natural shock absorption. That's perfect for me since my kids are always playing with my phone and dropping it! What's really cool is that when you're ready for a new case, you can send it back to Pela and they'll use the materials to create something new."
This phone case comes in several colorways with options for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Max, and the iPhone 13 Pro. The AirPod cases come in lavender, green, and black with options for the AirPod and AirPod Pro models.
